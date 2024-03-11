Moemoana: A Sustainable Champion for Samoa

Moemoana Safa’ato’a Schwenke is a passionate advocate for preserving cultural heritage as she embarked on a journey in September 2023 at the Teuila Festival, a stage for the annual Miss Samoa Pageant.

Using this unique platform for young Samoan women, Moemoana seized the opportunity to elevate Samoan cultural values, art and beliefs. Showcasing the vibrant Samoan arts, Moemoana not only spoke about her journey but also took to the stage mesmerizing performances like fire knife dancing, an art usually performed by professional male artists.

Shortly after her crowning as Miss Samoa, Moemoana initiated the “Ta fesilafa’i” campaign, focussing on imparting knowledge to the younger generation by hosting Samoan dance lessons for children as young as 4 years old to those above 21 years of age. This program attracted about 400 participants and reached rural communities across the Samoan islands.

But the pinnacle of Moemoana’s journey arrived at the Miss Pacific Islands competition in Nauru in January 2024 when she was crowned as the Pacific’s princess for 2024-2025. As a young advocate, she recognises the importance of her role in elevating Pacific voices on key issues of concern such as climate change, health, education and sustainable development Goals among others.

In sharing her perspective on tourism in the Pacific region, she eloquently drove the message home by quoting the Samoan proverb “Seu le manu ae taga’i i le galu” which translates to “Catch the bird, but be weary of the waves”. In explaining her position on tourism, she emphasised the importance of recognising the benefits tourism brings, however, countries and Pacific islanders must never forget that development comes at a cost in terms of impact on our culture, way of life and on our environment.

As Miss Pacific Islands, Moemoana’s influence cut across age groups, leaving a lasting impact, particularly among the youth. Invitations to speak at various platforms including the 2023 United Nations Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties and others.

A beacon of sustainability, Moemoana stands as a testament to the power of beauty with purpose, embodying the transformative potential of a passionate young Pacific advocate’s journey.

Photo Credit: Miss Samoa Pageant Facebook Page

