Mailelani: Samoa’s Pioneer in Sustainable Beauty

In Samoa, Mailelani (translated ‘From Heaven’ in Samoan) Body Care Shop stands as an example of environmental stewardship and success. The brand, born from humble roots, has evolved into a renowned local producer of cosmetic and body care products, placing emphasis on values that echo the genuine and caring approach of its owners, Kitiona and Sylvie.

From “Made in Samoa” and handmade products to the use of fresh, natural Samoan resources, Mailelani’s values align with sustainable cultural principles such as Fa’aaloalo (Respect for people and nature) and a production process rooted in Samoa’s traditional way of life. These values are a testament to the company’s commitment to sustainable development.

Highlighting its dedication to the environment, Mailelani introduced a refilling station for its bottles and recently launched a refill service for all its cosmetic offerings. The company openly acknowledges its limitations, stating on its website that while it may not be 100% green, it strives to be as environmentally friendly as possible, acknowledging the use of airplanes and ships in transportation.

The packaging for all Mailelani products is recyclable, and the handmade production process minimises electricity use and eliminates fossil fuels, contributing to increased job opportunities for Samoans. The brand’s transparency and eco-friendly initiatives resonate with like-minded customers who appreciate the economic benefits of Mailelani’s refilling service.

Mailelani’s leadership in sustainable business practices not only sets an example for small enterprises but also inspires others on the journey toward a greener future. Products are available online and from its shops in Samoa, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland and Stockists are based in American Samoa, Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa.

To learn more visit https://www.mailelani-samoa.com/

Photo Credit: Mailelani Samoa Website

