Tammy Kassiou: Respected Australian entrepreneur launches English language institute in Timor-Leste — GEM Institute
The GEM Institute is the first of its kind in Timor-Leste and will provide a range of English language courses to equip people with employment-ready skills.
The GEM Institute will provide life-changing learning and career opportunities for the people of Timor-Leste and help to drive economic and business growth and social advancement through the region.”SYDNEY , NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly respected training and workforce development services provider, Industry Safety Assessment and Training (ISAT), has launched a new English language institute in Timor-Leste called the GEM Institute.
— Tammy Kassiou, founder of GEM Institute
The GEM Institute is the first of its kind in Timor-Leste and will focus on providing a broad range of English language courses designed to equip the people of Timor-Leste with employment-ready skills across the legal, health and wellness, aged care and tourism and hospitality sectors in English speaking environments.
The GEM Institute is already receiving significant praise from all sectors of industry for its innovative and much-needed training services.
Founded by well-known Dili based Australian entrepreneur and training industry stalwart Tammy Kassiou, the ISAT group consists of a number of brands with expertise in training and workforce development. Its focus is to build capacity across the nation to support increased employment, entrepreneurialism and business activity within Timor-Leste and to augment opportunities for employment for the people of Timor-Leste overseas. The GEM Institute will expand the group’s capacity and services in the English language training and development sector.
“I am extremely proud to be officially unveiling our latest training and development initiative in Timor-Leste. The GEM Institute will provide much needed industry focused English learning for the people of Timor-Leste,” Ms Kassiou said.
“The Australian economy is facing a significant worker shortfall of hundreds of thousands across the health, caring, hospitality and general business sectors. The shortfall represents jobs that urgently need to be filled in order for organisations to deliver essential services and achieve growth.
“Timor-Leste offers the opportunity for highly motivated, skilled and English-speaking job ready people to work in Australia.
“The GEM Institute will provide critical job readiness for many Timor-Leste people looking to work in Australia.”
The GEM Institute has already commenced delivery of a number of courses including:
. English for Healthcare Professionals
The course is designed for healthcare professionals such as student nurses, nurses, paramedics and doctors that work or intend to work in English speaking environments or are studying to pursue careers in these areas.
. English for the Legal Sector
The course is designed for students with a legal background or participants that want to develop a higher level of professional English through topics related to law. It is ideal for participants that are preparing for legal exams or the study of law in an English-speaking country.
. English for Business
The course is designed to help people improve their English for business or work in English speaking working environments across a broad range of sectors.
. English for Tourism and Hospitality
The GEM Institute offers a range of Certificate Three courses across travel and tourism, events and baking, cooking and hospitality. In addition it also provides foundation skills courses, short courses and first aid.
Aged care courses are now also being provided with many more expected to be added to the program in 2024 and beyond.
“Our goal is to ensure that the people of Timor-Leste have access to world-leading industry focused English courses that not only equip them with the skills to communicate at a high level in English speaking working environments, but that will also enable them to excel in these sectors as high performing professionals,” Kassiou said.
“We have worked with industry leaders to ensure the courses are of the highest standard and meet the specific needs of key employment sectors. Timor-Leste is a key strategic and geographic partner of Australia and we look forward to supporting the mobilisation of talented, enthusiastic and highly capable Timor-Leste workers to Australia.”
The GEM Institute is located in Dili. English courses will be delivered by highly trained and experienced trainers. Institute facilities include cutting edge technology ensuring that teachers and tutors are able to deliver the courses using interactive and immersive learning techniques.
About ISAT
Founded by Australian entrepreneur and industry stalwart, Themelina Kassiou, affectionately known as Tammy Kassiou, Industry Safety Assessment and Training (ISAT) is a Timor-Leste based business highly respected for its services in providing training and job capability preparation to a broad range of industries. The business plays a key role in supporting local content initiatives, skills development and furthering sustainable social, environmental, and economic development through partnerships with government and industry sectors.
Services provided by ISAT
ISAT provides high quality training and professional development services in Timor-Leste to support the need for semi-skilled and skilled workers to join the growing number of companies wanting to engage local people for their businesses in East Timor and internationally. This work facilitates the deployment of skilled workers across businesses and industries within Timor-Leste and overseas. In addition, it also trains and upskills local people to international standard and assists them to find employment. As a result, local Timor-Leste people have a pathway to employment across a broad range of industries and are even able to gain the skills and support needed to pursue their own business start-up goals.
https://isat.tl
https://geminstitutes.com
ENDS
Contact
Tess Sanders Lazarus
Invigorate PR - Global PR for entrepreneurs and businesses
tess@invigorate.com.au