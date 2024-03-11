Close Up Radio Spotlights Gerard Gibert of MidDays with Gerard

RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listening to talk radio and podcasts has become one of the world’s top forms of entertainment while keeping us informed, up to date on current events, and connected to the world around us. Talk radio and podcasts not only help us escape from daily stress, they’re a way to learn new things, hear other people’s inspiring stories and perspectives, and tune in to what matters most to us in the hustle and bustle of our daily lives. As studies indicate, talk shows and podcasts have a positive impact on our mental well-being. Plus the fact that we can listen on the go while engaging in multiple tasks, there is no reason not to join the trend and make talk radio and podcasts a part of your life.

One of the most informative, super engaging talk shows is MidDays with Gerard on SuperTalk Mississippi, a statewide radio show where Mississippians can tune in every day from 10am to 1pm. Expect to hear two to three interviews on each show where your host Gerard Gibert, a wildly successful dynamic and skilled conversationalist, will also provide his own expert commentary and insights.

For the past three years, Gerard has been covering relevant topics, from business and economic matters, social and cultural issues, and personal inspiring stories. His shows include a healthy dose of thoughtful analysis of state and U.S. politics, discussing top issues and stories of the day.

Gerard says as a commonsense conservative, the content of his show is naturally from a conservative standpoint, however he remains unwaveringly and staunchly fair and equitable in covering any topic.

In fact, Gerard expresses vehemently how he comes from a place of truth so unwaveringly, that he presents evidence to back up his opinion “even if it means his audience may not agree or be happy with it and I will not waver from that value and commitment.”

Gerard makes it unequivocally clear to all his dedicated listeners that he wants to be fair expressing what he believes to be the best public policy for his state and country at large.

Regularly interviewing members of Mississippi’s legislature, statewide elected leaders, he focuses primarily on economic policy, exposing untruths. Gerard digs deep, making certain to get his guests’ insight on everything discussed, including where they stand on myriad topics.

What also makes Gerard an exceptional host, is that he gets to the heart of the matter and all thought- provoking discussions providing a balanced and insightful perspective on all political issues.

Besides delivering a first-rate radio broadcast, Gerard serves on a variety of boards dedicated to a growing Mississippi’s economy. This includes the Madison County Economic Development Authority, Madison County Business League and Foundation, Innovate Mississippi, Empower Mississippi, and the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

As a philanthropist, Gerard serves on the boards of Canopy Children’s Solutions and the American Red Cross of Mississippi. In 2019, he was named the Heart Walk Chairman for the American Heart Association – Mississippi.

He is hailed as as a Top 50 Most Influential Leaders in Mississippi, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist (2015, 2016, 2018), and Mississippian of the Year by the Association of Information Technology Professionals (1996, 2013).

Gerard has also been recognized as a Top CEO, Tech Most Wanted, and Top 40 under 40. In 2017, Gibert received ConnectWise IT Nation’s first-ever Innovation Award.

His live shows and podcasts are available via the SuperTalk app and SuperTalk website in both audio and video formats.

