Ramadan 2024

Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, will be observed from approximately 10 March to 8 April 2024. The exact timing depends on sightings of the moon which will vary from country to country.

 

In some Muslim countries it is illegal to eat, drink or smoke in public during Ramadan. This may attract the attention of local authorities.

 

New Zealanders are advised to respect the religious and social traditions of the country they are in to avoid offending local sensitivities, and should seek local advice on appropriate behaviour during this time. People who are not fasting are recommended to refrain from eating, drinking and smoking in the presence of those who are fasting.

 

Roads can be busier and traffic more unpredictable than usual during Ramadan, particularly during the afternoon and early evening, so greater caution and patience is encouraged at this time.

 

During this period some restaurants, businesses and tourist facilities may be closed between sunrise and sunset, or operate with amended opening hours. Seek local advice and plan accordingly.

 

This article should be read in conjunction with our country-specific travel advisories.

Posted:11 Mar 2024, 13:09

