REAG’s Jaclyn Ring Continues to Raise the Bar for Excellence in M&A
REAG is thrilled to announce Jaclyn Ring, CMAP, MAMI was honored by ACG Pittsburgh at the organization’s first-ever M&A Excellence Awards Dinner.PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REAG is thrilled to announce Jaclyn Ring, CMAP, MAMI was honored by ACG Pittsburgh at the organization’s first-ever M&A Excellence Awards Dinner on March 7th. This prestigious event served as a platform to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in dealmaking and the middle-market community across the Steel City region.
Hosted by American author, television executive and radio host, Bill Flanagan, The M&A Excellence Awards Dinner presented by Pittsburgh’s Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is an evening of recognition, celebration, and inspiration, as it brings together an esteemed network of executives, business leaders, M&A professionals, advisors, strategic planners, and capital sources.
Among the highlights of the evening will be the recognition of these distinguished honorees:
Women in Transaction Award: Jaclyn Ring of REAG will be honored with the Women in Transaction Award, acknowledging her outstanding achievements and leadership in the M&A industry. This award underscores Ring’s commitment to excellence and her significant contributions to advancing the role of women in dealmaking.
Lifetime Achievement Award: The esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Jack Glover of Incline Equity Partners in recognition of his remarkable contributions and longstanding commitment to the field of M&A.
Deal of the Year Award (Over $50M): Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) will be honored with the Deal of the Year Award for transactions exceeding $50 million. This accolade highlights Evoqua’s exemplary dealmaking prowess and significant impact on the regional middle-market landscape.
Deal of the Year Award (Under $50M): Conco Services will receive the Deal of the Year Award for transactions under $50 million. This award recognizes Conco Services’ outstanding achievements and innovative approach to deal execution in the middle-market sector.
M&A Service Provider of the Year: David Grubman of Jones Day will be recognized as the M&A Service Provider of the Year for his exceptional contributions to the field of M&A advisory services. This award celebrates Grubman’s dedication to delivering exemplary client service and strategic guidance.
In 2022, Jaclyn was featured in ACG’s Future Corporate Leaders Spotlight, showcasing her dedication and expertise. She holds both the Certified M&A Professional (CMAP) and Mergers & Acquisition Master Intermediary® (MAMI) from the M&A Source, distinguishing herself in the field. Working nationwide, Jaclyn oversees and nurtures the entire lifecycle of M&A transactions from inception to completion. As an engaged member of the Pittsburgh community and various service organizations, including the M&A Source, Jaclyn is highly regarded by colleagues for her exceptional work ethic, outside of the box creativity and meticulous attention to detail that she consistently delivers to clients when navigating complex transactions.
The M&A Excellence Awards Dinner promises to be a memorable occasion, offering attendees an opportunity to connect with industry peers, gain valuable insights, and celebrate the achievements of the regional M&A community.
About REAG
REAG specializes in Mergers and Acquisitions and Private Capital Market Advisory in the Lower Middle Market, offering expertise in mergers, acquisitions, business valuations, strategic ownership planning, and private capital markets advisory. With a commitment to meaningful engagement and long-term collaboration. For over two decades, REAG has helped leadership teams, private equity groups, and family offices optimize cash flow and overcome challenges to grow, maximize the value of their businesses, and successfully transfer ownership.
About ACG Pittsburgh
ACG Pittsburgh, established in 1985, serves over 300 members, including CEOs, CFOs, equity group managers, and advisors, fostering professional growth through quality programs and networking opportunities. With initiatives catering to corporate executives, professional women, and emerging leaders, ACG Pittsburgh is committed to delivering quality programming and fostering professional growth for its members, attracting over 3,000 attendees annually to its diverse range of events.
