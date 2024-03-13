PeopleReign Wins Products That Count Product Of The Year Award for Excellence in Enterprise AI

PeopleReign Wins Product of the Year Award for Excellence in Enterprise AI

PEOPLEREIGN NAMED TOP AI & DATA PRODUCT IN THE 2024 PRODUCT AWARDS. The annual awards acknowledge product excellence and AI innovation.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Applying AI to deliver great product experiences is hard and few companies get it right. PeopleReign is one of them. Congratulations to their brilliant team for redefining product excellence!” — SC Moatti, founder and board chair of Products That Count

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PEOPLEREIGN NAMED TOP AI & DATA PRODUCT IN THE 2024 PRODUCT AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN ENTERPRISE AI

PeopleReign announced today that it has been named a Top AI & Data product in the 2024 Product Awards. The 7th Annual Product Awards, presented by Products That Count in partnership with Mighty Capital and Capgemini, is the only awards program designed to celebrate innovation driving the next great technology companies.

Nominees are chosen by Products That Count’s product manager network, and winners are chosen by an independent Awards Advisory Board composed of top product leaders. This year’s Board included product leaders from companies like Bank of America, Amazon’s Twitch, and S&P Global.

PeopleReign's system of intelligence automates the delivery of IT and HR employee service. The company's Ontology of Work understands about five million work concepts and automatically diagnoses and resolves common issues. The company's AI innovation gives every employee back four to six hours of productive time per week.

“Applying AI to deliver great product experiences at scale is hard and few companies get it right,” said SC Moatti, founder and board chair of Products That Count. “PeopleReign is one of those few firms that’s poised to dominate their category. Congratulations to their brilliant team for redefining product excellence.”

According to Dan Turchin, PeopleReign CEO and Founder: "We're honored to be part of an elite group that has received a Products That Count Product Award. The recognition acknowledges what PeopleReign customers already know: PeopleReign products deliver on the promise of the future of work. I'm proud of our amazing team for focusing relentlessly on delivering customer value with product experiences that delight users."

Learn more about all of the AI & Data winners at the 2024 Product Awards here: https://productsthatcount.com/?p=34264

ABOUT PEOPLEREIGN

PeopleReign is the SaaS platform that automates IT and HR employee service. Employees get back about an hour a day when they get instant answers to common questions at work. PeopleReign customers benefit from 65% lower call volume, 90% lower cost per ticket, and 45% lower average time to resolve issues.

The world's leading organizations use PeopleReign to support millions of employees around the world. The PeopleReign Virtual Agent speaks 27 languages and is pre-configured to answer about five million common work questions. Unlike alternatives, only PeopleReign provides a virtual agent for employees plus two applications, Classify and Recommend, that help live agents resolve more issues faster. Insights, the fourth PeopleReign application, is a predictive analytics dashboard that helps managers reduce down time.

Employers that invest in better employee experiences deliver better customer outcomes. Removing friction from work makes employees more motivated, engaged, and loyal. PeopleReign is the industry’s first system of intelligence to deliver on every CIO and CHRO’s top strategic objective: helping employees feel valued, trusted, and respected. The company is backed by top-tier investors including Moxxie Ventures, Boulder Ventures, Sterling Road, and Acadian Ventures.

ABOUT THE PRODUCT AWARDS

The 7th annual Product Awards, produced by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital, celebrate the best products for product managers, chosen by product leaders. Based on insights from thousands of product managers, the Product Awards showcase product managers’ favorite products within categories as defined by our independent Awards Advisory Board, 25 product leaders committed to pushing forward the product conversation. Learn more at productsthatcount.com/awards.

PeopleReign AI for IT and HR employee service: product demo