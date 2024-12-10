PeopleReign announces record growth, investment from John Chambers’ VC firm

John Chambers, former Cisco CEO and founder of JC2 Ventures

PeopleReign, the AI platform for employee service, announces record growth, customer success, and investment from John Chambers' VC firm JC2 Ventures.

Winners in the Age of AI will harness its power and leverage it to create customer value faster. There's an opportunity to redefine employee service for enterprises. PeopleReign is leading the way.” — John Chambers, JC2 Ventures

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the industry-leading SaaS platform that automates IT and HR employee service, today announced 600% year over year annually recurring revenue (ARR) growth thanks to increasing adoption of its System of Intelligence AI platform that gives every employee back four to six hours of productive time per week.

Personalized AI agents for every employee automate the delivery of more than 5,000 common work tasks like password resets, software configuration, network troubleshooting, hardware procurement, benefits management, PTO requests, conference room booking, and onboarding. Customers report saving hundreds of thousands of dollars per month due to improved productivity for employees and reduced support costs.

According to a Fortune 500 CIO, “Employees love PeopleReign. It’s more helpful than our old bot because it performs tasks. It manages PTO, orders hardware and software, and resets passwords. Our team manages everything. We were in production in about a month. Other solutions would have taken six months or more to get similar value.”

Increased market demand for AI agents to deliver better employee experiences has led new partners like Yates LTD to join the PeopleReign partner program. Yates provides strategic technology services to large enterprises. AI is now a core competence for Yates LTD thanks to technology and AI expertise from PeopleReign. Yates LTD founder and CEO Charlotte Yates said this: “Every one of our customers is asking us to help define their AI strategy. PeopleReign provides the technology platform we need to extend our partnership with customers to include world-class AI.”

Market demand for PeopleReign and customer success have also led to new partnerships with investors including JC2 Ventures, the venture capital firm started by former Cisco CEO and tech visionary John Chambers who had this to say about the PeopleReign investment: “The winners in the Age of AI will be the ones who are able to harness the power of this technology and leverage it to create more customer value faster. There is an opportunity to redefine employee service for large enterprises and PeopleReign is leading the way.”

According to Dan Turchin, PeopleReign CEO: “We’re proud of the success customers are having with PeopleReign. Their vision for better employee experiences drives our passion to deliver more innovation faster. Today’s announcements are a testament to our team’s focus on creating customer value. Support from luminaries like John Chambers is validation that we’re building a company that matters.”

ABOUT PEOPLEREIGN

PeopleReign is the AI platform for IT and HR employee service used by many of the world’s most sophisticated organizations to automate more than 5,000 common work tasks across more than 100 enterprise systems.

ABOUT JC2 VENTURES

JC2 Ventures is building a new model of the modern-day VC firm. Led by John Chambers, the JC2 Ventures team uses their knowledge and expertise to coach disruptive startups that are focused on solving the world’s major issues using digital technologies on how to grow and scale. JC2 Ventures goes beyond monetary support and truly becomes an extension of a portfolio company’s team. The close partnerships that result enable the ecosystem to drive digital innovation for a better tomorrow.

