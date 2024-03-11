TuxCare Debuts YouTube Series Focused on Linux and Cybersecurity
LinuxTalk with TuxCare series offers valuable insights surrounding malware, exploits and patch managementPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced the debut of its first video within its new LinuxTalk with TuxCare YouTube series. It’s now available on the TuxCare YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@TuxCare.
Designed specifically to provide helpful tips and how-to videos for viewers, the series aims to offer insightful discussions to help sys admins and others who are tasked with protecting their organizations against malware and exploits. It will also include patch management related topics and commentary surrounding Linux / open source news.
TuxCare’s technical evangelist, Joao Correia, will serve as a primary host alongside periodic guests that will dive into the latest cybersecurity and Linux discussions. Listeners are encouraged to suggest topics within the comments section.
"With 'LinuxTalk with TuxCare,' we're not just launching a series – we're creating a forum for dynamic exchanges of ideas and insights within the Linux and cybersecurity community,” said DeShea Witcher, vice president of marketing at TuxCare. “By engaging with our global community and collaborating with industry experts, each video is designed to provide tangible, real-world insights and education on various aspects of Linux and cybersecurity. Our goal is to offer not just information, but solutions as well, making complex topics accessible to everyone.”
Watch the first pilot episode of LinuxTalk with TuxCare, which discusses shared libraries, here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4r-CyETpu0M
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com.
DeShea Witcher
TuxCare
marketing@tuxcare.com