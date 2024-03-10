MPD Seeking Vehicle in Northwest Shooting

from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the community’s help to locate a vehicle in connection to a shooting in Northwest.

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, at approximately 3:04 a.m., the victim was exiting a vehicle in the 500 block of H Street, Northwest, when he was approached by two suspects. The suspects produced a gun and demanded the victim’s property. After handing over his property, an altercation began between the suspects and victim resulting in the victim being shot. The adult male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this picture:

Anyone who can identify the suspects and/or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24036010

