MPD Makes Swift Arrest in Southeast Robbery

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District arrested a suspect moments after he assaulted a man and stole his property Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, at approximately 12:55 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 3900 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The suspect assaulted the victim and snatched his property. Responding officers tracked the suspect to a nearby apartment. The suspect assaulted one of the officers as he was taken into custody.

59-year-old Gardner Bradley of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Robbery and Assault on a Police Officer.

