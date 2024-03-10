Preventive Measures Strikes Gold Again: DC Success Followed by recent PA CARF Award; Exemplifying Continued Excellence

CARF Accredited Goal Seal

Spotlight on Innovation: Preventive Measures' Recent Achievements in DC and PA Mark a New Era of Excellence in Service

This accolade from CARF, a leading healthcare accreditation body in the US, is proof of the relentless effort, dedication, and passion our team has devoted to exceptional healthcare delivery” — Dwayne Jones, CEO, Preventive Measures

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preventive Measures announces its newest achievement of receiving another CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) certification for its outpatient mental health treatment programs for adults and children and adolescents in Pennsylvania. This milestone follows the prestigious recognition received for its Washington, DC and Georgia programs, highlighting the organization's commitment to excellence and leadership in community care within the behavioral health field.

The three-year CARF accreditation affirms Preventive Measures' adherence to the highest standards of care and operational excellence, reflecting the organization's quality, integrity, and effectiveness in delivering mental health services. "This accolade from CARF, a leading healthcare accreditation body in the United States, is proof of the relentless effort, dedication, and passion our team has devoted to exceptional healthcare delivery," said Dwayne Jones, CEO of Preventive Measures. "It not only validates our comprehensive approach to healthcare but also strengthens our mission to provide superior care to our patients."

The rigorous process required a thorough internal review of Preventive Measures' treatment and operational practices against CARF's stringent standards, established by healthcare professionals, stakeholders, and consumers over the last fifty years. The organization underwent a detailed on-site evaluation by peer reviewers, demonstrating remarkable compliance with over 2,000 standards across 24 sections, showcasing its commitment to quality, accountability, and measurable outcomes.

Achieving CARF accreditation enhances Preventive Measures' credibility with government regulators, funding sources, insurance companies, and referral agencies, signaling lower risk and high accountability. This recognition motivates Preventive Measures to continue striving for excellence and innovation in mental health care, ensuring that the communities it serves receive the highest level of care. Now Preventive Measures has cemented itself in the field proving that all its eligible mental health programs meet the highest standards required for this award.

About CARF

CARF International is a non-profit accreditor of health and human services, aiming to enhance the quality, value, and outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process. Established in 1966, CARF sets consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information, visit www.carf.org.

ABOUT PREVENTIVE MEASURES, INC.

Founded in 2010, Preventive Measures Inc is an out-patient mental & home health provider focused on improving the quality of life for thousands of individuals through Mental Health Wellness Centers in Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, and Georgia, and a Home Health Care division in Pennsylvania. With its multidimensional structure, Preventive Measures, Inc leads with a proactive approach to mental health with PM NOW, a comprehensive mobile application providing tools and access to promote wellness, Senoj Technology, bridging the gap between healthcare and technology solutions and the PM Foundation dedicated to philanthropic efforts, community fundraising and collaborative alliances. For more information visit preventivemeasuresinc.com