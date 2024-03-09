Katherine J Walker: A caring and helpful nature

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Katherine J Walker, fondly known as Kay, passed away on February 16, 2024, at the age of 79. She was born on September 11, 1944, in Scotia, CA, and had been residing in Eureka, CA, prior to her passing.

Throughout her life, Kay had a variety of hobbies that brought her joy, including gardening, reading, crocheting, and canning. She had a diverse taste in music, appreciating artists from all ends of the spectrum. Additionally, she enjoyed indulging in gourmet meals to savoring a simple cup of coffee.

Kay had a strong-willed personality, which she demonstrated in her various endeavors. She owned a professional janitorial business and later became a dedicated member of the laborers union for over 20 years. However, her proudest accomplishments were her children and family, whom she deeply cherished.

In her free time, Kay loved nothing more than going to local beaches, watching birds, and spending time with her friends. Her favorite place in the world was by the Trinity River with her son and family, or down by the beach with her daughter and friends. She also enjoyed watching cop shows and murder mysteries on television.

Kay was preceded in death by her partner, Dallas Thomsen, who passed away in 1990. She is survived by her children, Michael Wiles and Alexandria Thomsen, as well as her daughter-in-law, Cheryl McCurtin. She was also a proud grandmother to Wesley Wiles and Ellisha Wiles. Katherine is remembered by her sister, Linda Hughes, and her parents, Wilda Zackery and Wesley Walker.

In addition to her personal pursuits, Kay was actively involved in her community. She participated in Relay for Life and volunteered at several care homes, showcasing her caring and helpful nature.

Katherine J Walker will be remembered for her strong will, caring demeanor, and dedication to her loved ones. Her legacy will live on through the memories she leaves behind with her family and friends.

A small celebration of life gathering will take place March 16,2024 at 1138 Bay st in Eureka from 1:30-5 pm.