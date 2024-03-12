OodleTip® Pastry Bag Parent Company Launches Colorate.Life® Kits for Creative Baking Enthusiasts
Our goal is to provide the tools needed to unleash creativity and take decorating to the next level. We can't wait to see the amazing designs created by users of Colorate.Life kits.”BONITA SPRINGS, FL, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BonNosh, LLC, the company behind popular OodleTip disposable pastry bags, renowned for their unique, star-shaped, attached tip, is excited to announce an innovative spin-off product - Colorate.Life kits. These family-fun, DIY kits are designed to provide users with everything needed to turn plain white frosting into multi-colored ribbon design frosting – something which is only possible with BonNosh’s patented OodleTip pastry bags that are included in each Colorate.Life kit.
Colorate.Life kits can be used to create colorful and spirited frosting as part of family fun activities that celebrate and commemorate all of life’s special occasions--not just holidays! Colorate.Life kits can also add excitement to gender reveal parties, birthdays, weddings, and so much more! Sports enthusiasts can create desserts frosted with the colors of their favorite team for “Big Game” parties!
“Our goal is to provide the tools needed to unleash creativity and take decorating to the next level. With Colorate.Life kits, anyone can easily create beautiful, multi-color frosted items for celebrating any of life’s events. We can't wait to see the amazing designs created by users of Colorate.Life kits,” said Brenda, the creative genius behind BonNosh.
Each kit contains vibrant food color gels, disposable OodleTip pastry bags, a filling stand, gel spreaders, closure clips, use instructions, and a QR code that opens a “How To” video on a camera phone.
Colorate.Life kits are perfect for fundraisers looking for a unique way to raise money, party hosts seeking to elevate the fun at their festivities, and retailers interested in adding a new and exciting product line to their shelves (exclusive arrangements based upon BonNosh’s patent portfolio are available).
Details regarding Colorate.Life kits and fundraising/party hosting opportunities can be found at www.Colorate.Life. Inquiries regarding fundraising/party hosting/retail sales and distribution arrangements, can be sent to info@colorate.life
About BonNosh LLC
BonNosh LLC has commercialized OodleTip pastry bags worldwide through a variety of vendors. The complete line of BonNosh’s products can be found online at https://colorate.life/products/. OodleTip pastry bags are sold in U.S. retailers by BonNosh's licensee, Bradshaw International, Inc., as part of their Sweet Creations by Good Cook line.
