MPD Seeks Suspect in Southwest Business Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects who burglarized a business in Southwest.

On Friday, March 8, 2024, at approximately 7:44 a.m., officers were called to a business in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southwest for a reported burglary. An employee of the business reported discovering evidence of a burglary overnight when he reported to work. Money was taken from several locations within the business.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in these pictures:

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24035500

###

