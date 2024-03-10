Submit Release
MPD Arrests Teen in Northwest Coat Robbery

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District arrested a juvenile for a robbery after he stole a coat from a victim at gunpoint.

On Saturday, January 24, 2024, at approximately 10:14 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 500 block of Q Street, Northwest. The suspect produced a gun and demanded the victim’s coat. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14-year-old male of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

CCN: 24012049

###

