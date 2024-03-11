InventionHome® Product Developer Creates 3D Printed Replica Grass Designed to Enhance Lawns, Gardens, Parks, and More
EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward N. of District Heights, MD is the creator of Greencubes, a replica of green grass on concrete slabs in which each set of concrete slabs features replica grass 3D printed on the surface. Users can arrange the slabs in a desired manner on their property to create a decorative, aesthetically pleasing lawn area featuring bright green grass. The sides of the slab will have a parallel view of the grass, whereas the top would present a bird’s eye view.
A user can customize the appearance of the slab based on the appearance of their current grass using a submitted photo. Photographs can be submitted to a manufacturer, so the client’s lawn matches their natural grass color and structure in an aesthetically pleasing manner. The system functions as a new, innovative design for improving lawn aesthetics in a durable and inexpensive manner.
Users can install the replica grass in different outdoor areas to enhance and improve the aesthetics of their lawn without having to manage real grass. Alternatively, the slabs can be installed in numerous other locations like road and highway areas, parks, gardens, and more. The slabs help reduce pollution and carbon emissions by eliminating the need to use a lawn mower to maintain the perfect grass area.
The lawn care and gardening market encompasses a vast range of dynamic services and products related to the maintenance and improvement of lawns, gardens, and outdoor spaces. Homeowners and businesses are increasingly recognizing the value of well-maintained outdoor spaces. There is a noticeable shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable lawn care practices. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of traditional lawn care chemicals, leading to an increased demand for organic and environmentally friendly alternatives.
An unexplored environmentally friendly alternative would be utilizing 3D printing to create an aesthetically pleasing lawn or garden area. In 2024, 3D printing technology is continuously evolving, and the creation of a functional and realistic grass lawn through 3D printing is one such capability that could be considered. Greencubes can take advantage of this new space and create the perfect niche product that would be attractive to the lawn care and gardening industry.
Edward filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Greencubes product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Greencubes can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
Companies interested in Greencubes can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
