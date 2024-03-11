InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Heated Scoop to Quickly and Easily Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brittany M. of Chicago, IL is the creator of the Super Scooper, a multipurpose kitchen tool designed to scoop ice cream and frozen yogurt out of a container with ease. The scoop features three individual heat settings that enable users to warm up the scoop and conveniently remove portions of the frozen treat from a container. The scooper is battery powered or power cord operated, and users can select a desired heat setting via a twisting knob that activates the heating element located within the scooper.
The heating element is located at the working end of the scooper to maintain an optimal temperature while scooping the frozen product out of a carton. Users can immediately obtain a frozen treat without any mess. The scooper eliminates the need to wait for ice cream or frozen yogurt to partially thaw to scoop it out of the carton and enjoy a snack.
Ice cream and frozen yogurt scoops are a major sales contributor to the larger dishware and kitchen utensil industry. Scoopers come in different designs, ranging from traditional scoop shapes to lever-based scoops with ergonomic handles. Some scoops also include features like anti-freeze gel in the handle or a heated scoop to make it easier to cut through hard ice cream.
Some manufacturers introduce innovative features to differentiate their products. This could include ergonomic designs, multiple scoop sizes in one tool, or unique materials for enhanced performance. The Super Scooper is the perfect innovative tool manufacturers are looking for—the multiple heat settings offer versatility when scooping ice cream and frozen yogurt, enhancing the serving experience, and offering an improvement over existing products.
Brittany filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Super Scooper product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Super Scooper can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
