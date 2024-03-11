InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Combination Suitcase and Air Mattress to Improve Convenience When Traveling
EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlos V. of Pompano, FL is the creator of the U-Lug, a multipurpose luggage system capable of deploying an air mattress. Users can store clothing and other items within the internal compartments, then selectively expand and inflate the air mattress to lay down and relax. The air mattress is found within a base compartment, rolled up and secured via magnets.
Users can unroll the mattress when deployment is desired and inflate it via a switch. There is an attachable privacy cover with extending sidewalls that secures overtop the mattress when in use. A set of solar panels and a charging port can supply power to the inflation mechanisms. Other features can include polyurethane roller wheels, a fiberoptic flashlight, and a speaker. Ultimately, the luggage container offers a way for people to lay down, relax, or sleep while being able to transport luggage with ease.
The luggage industry caters to a diverse range of consumers, including frequent travelers, business professionals, and leisure travelers. This industry has experienced steady growth over the years with factors such as increased travel, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences contributing to the market's expansion. Luggage manufacturers continually explore new materials and technologies to enhance durability, reduce weight, and improve functionality. Common materials include polycarbonate, ABS, aluminum, and hybrid combinations. These innovations can include multifunctionalities like those seen in the U-Lug by offering a pull-out inflatable mattress. Products like the U-Lug significantly enhance many features seen in current luggage containers and suitcases while simultaneously offering versatility as an air mattress for people to rest and relax while traveling.
Carlos filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his U-Lug product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the U-Lug can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
