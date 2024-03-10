Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,020 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury/ Double Fatal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A4001729                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/09/24 @ approx. 1304 hours

STREET: I 91 S

TOWN: Barnet

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 118.8

WEATHER:        Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OCCUPANT: Bryana Gillis

AGE:  28  

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

 

OCCUPANT: Jessica Norrie

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury

INJURIES: Fatal

OCCUPANT: Christian Montandon

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

INJURIES: Severe

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

OCCUPANT: Richard Kendall III

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Versa

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 03/09/2024 at approximately 1304 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on I 91 S near mile marker 118 in the Town of Barnet. State Police Dispatch reported the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and rolled over.

 

Vermont State Police, Calex Ambulance, Barnet and St Johnsbury Fire Departments all responded. Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle for unknown reasons left the west side of the roadway struck a large tree and overturned. Norrie (27) and Gillis (28) were found deceased in the vehicle. Kendall (29) and Montandon (44) made it out of the vehicle. Kendal was transported by ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Montandon was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock. Occupants of the vehicle were not wearing the seatbelts and it is still under investigation as to who was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash.

 

This crash is still under investigation, including who was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call Trooper Jason Haley out of the St Johnsbury State Police Barracks at 802-748-3111.

You just read:

St Johnsbury/ Double Fatal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more