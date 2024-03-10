St Johnsbury/ Double Fatal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4001729
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/09/24 @ approx. 1304 hours
STREET: I 91 S
TOWN: Barnet
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 118.8
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OCCUPANT: Bryana Gillis
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
INJURIES: Fatal
OCCUPANT: Jessica Norrie
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury
INJURIES: Fatal
OCCUPANT: Christian Montandon
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
INJURIES: Severe
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
OCCUPANT: Richard Kendall III
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Versa
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 03/09/2024 at approximately 1304 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on I 91 S near mile marker 118 in the Town of Barnet. State Police Dispatch reported the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and rolled over.
Vermont State Police, Calex Ambulance, Barnet and St Johnsbury Fire Departments all responded. Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle for unknown reasons left the west side of the roadway struck a large tree and overturned. Norrie (27) and Gillis (28) were found deceased in the vehicle. Kendall (29) and Montandon (44) made it out of the vehicle. Kendal was transported by ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Montandon was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock. Occupants of the vehicle were not wearing the seatbelts and it is still under investigation as to who was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash.
This crash is still under investigation, including who was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call Trooper Jason Haley out of the St Johnsbury State Police Barracks at 802-748-3111.