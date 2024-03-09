Juvenile Arrested for Armed Robbery in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce a juvenile has been arrested for an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., in the 5000 block of 8th Street, Northwest, the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. Before the suspects fled the scene, one of them brandished a handgun.

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24027189

