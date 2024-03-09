Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,020 in the last 365 days.

Juvenile Arrested for Armed Robbery in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce a juvenile has been arrested for an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., in the 5000 block of 8th Street, Northwest, the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. Before the suspects fled the scene, one of them brandished a handgun.

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24027189

###

You just read:

Juvenile Arrested for Armed Robbery in the Fourth District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more