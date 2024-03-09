Meeting with representatives of society and religious figures of the country

TAJIKISTAN, March 9 - On March 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with officials of the central and local bodies of state authority, active representatives of society, scientists and religious figures on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan.

First of all, the Head of State sincerely congratulated all the participants of the meeting and the entire people of the country on the occasion of the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan - the month of piety and benevolence, charity, forgiveness of sins and purification of the external and internal, reflected on the valuable virtues of this month, and gave specific tasks to the officials to eliminate the existing shortcomings in this field.

During the meeting with active representatives of society and religious figures, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon once again reviewed the process of implementation of the laws of the Republic of Tajikistan "On the regulation of traditions, celebrations and ceremonies in the Republic of Tajikistan" and "On the responsibility of parents in the education and upbringing of children", and demanded strict observance of the provisions of the laws from the people of the country.

As mentioned, unfortunately, there are cases of violations of the law regarding the conducting of ceremonial events. Even now, some people indulge in extravagance in holding events. It was emphasized that conceit, extravagance and non-observance of established norms and standards of folk and religious traditions and customs, among other things, become an obstacle to raising the standard of living of the population. By recalling the commandments of the Quran and the hadiths of the Prophet, it was once again emphasized that God Almighty does not like spendthrifts.

During the meeting, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon drew the attention of the audience to the multiple trips of citizens to Hajj and Umrah, emphasizing that it is obligatory for believers to perform Hajj only once, and the Prophet of Islam himself only performed Hajj once.

For this reason, it was proposed that those who want to go to Hajj for the second and third time can act according to the rules of Sharia and spend its fees to pay the expenses for the decent life of their family, the education of their children and grandchildren, the prosperity of the country, the construction of enterprises and schools, roads and bridges, as well as to help and support orphans and the homeless, the disabled, the sick and poor families, and get immense rewards.

The Head of State instructed the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other related government structures to carry out awareness activities and implement specific and timely measures to ensure the rule of law, prevent any crimes and violations of the law and extravagance among the population.

Other assignments were given to the representatives of the country's society on the education and training of the younger generation in the path to self-awareness and patriotism, the construction of modern educational institutions, various social and economic facilities, compliance with the laws of the Republic of Tajikistan "On the regulation of traditions, celebrations and ceremonies in the Republic of Tajikistan" and "On the responsibility of parents in the education and upbringing of children".

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon called on the people of the country to give special attention to accomplishing construction and beautification measures, to properly organize and conduct the Hajj and Umrah ceremonies, to do good deeds, and to extend a helping hand to the needy, orphans and the poor on the eve of the holidays, to show care for their parents and siblings in line with the noble traditions of the ancestors.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon emphasized that we should always keep in mind the interests of the people of Tajikistan in the implementation of our national and religious values, appreciate the independence of our state and keep this precious gift as the apple of our eye and be thankful for it.

It is worth noting that all the guidelines of the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon on charity, support of poor families, orphans and the homeless, thrift and regulation of campaigns and ceremonies are taken from the best educational commandments of the Holy Quran and Prophetic hadiths, and the aim is to guide the people to a happy lifestyle.

At the meeting, several intellectuals, scientists, and religious figures express their views on the important goals of the country's leadership, the mandatory implementation of laws and legal regulations, as well as other pressing issues of the society, and at the same time expressed their sympathy and support for the concerns and philanthropic demands of the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon.