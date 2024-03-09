Daniel DiCriscio taps Toxik Fashion by Jerra Whittaker for his Oscars night fit

Daniel DiCriscio in Toxik Fashion by Jerra Kaitlynn Whittaker

Recording Artist Celebrity Image Consultant Model and Award Winning TV personality Daniel DiCriscio will walk the Oscars red carpet in Toxik by Jerra Whittaker

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording Artist, Celebrity Image Consultant, Model and Award Winning TV personality Daniel DiCriscio will walk the Oscars red carpet, in Toxik Fashion, at Hollywood’s biggest event Sunday evening during the ceremony at the famed Dolby Theater. Daniel, who has just released his new album Daniel DiCriscio Live at The Whiskey A Go Go, is attending the Oscars in an amazing look assembled by Toxik Fashion Head Creative, Jerra Kaitlynn Whittaker, to complement his amazing celebrity personality.

Whittaker was called upon by Daniel for his birthday look at The Whiskey for his birthday event, as well. DiCriscio and Whittaker have worked together over the years as co-models and now enjoy a designer and celebrity client relationship. The pair first walked the runway at the MTV Fashion and Music Conference for the HIV/AIDS Staying Alive Foundation in 2018. That same season they were photographed together, sharing a impromptu runway on Wall Street, appearing in an official NYFW post show video. Daniel was quoted “Toxik fits my personality; stylish, a little edgy, and always on point!” “ I love working with Toxik because Jerra is always about the client, and our sometimes hectic schedules as celebrities” DiCriscio went on to say.

Daniel has appeared multiple times as the celebrity model for Toxik Fashion, as he and Jerra are close friends. Most recently Daniel closed the show at Whittaker’s showcase at Loyola University’s Saint Ignatius Hall during NYFW, at the Toxik Fashion Rise NYFW 2023 event.

Jerra commented, “Daniel is a dear friend of mine, knowing he trust me with his image for the biggest night in Hollywood, absolutely speaks to the depth of that cherished friendship.” “I am absolutely beyond excited to see my clothing being worn by such a celebrity icon at the Oscars on the red carpet.” “Daniel is the epitome of a true classy celebrity client, Toxik will always be there when he needs a look” Whittaker added.

Jerra Whittaker is no stranger to dressing celebrity clients, supermodels, and musicians. Insider information confirmed that Toxik is speaking with several prospective celebrity clients and will be there as they desire. While she would neither confirm or deny her perspective portfolio additions, her body of work boast some amazing names. Toxik Fashion is a small, however quickly growing house, with global reach. Currently based in Toledo, OH, Toxik is planning a move to the Kansas City area this fall. This will bring Jerra home to her Midwest family roots, which is her first priority always. This Grandmother of three is not rocking chair material as of yet. The move will provide a more centralized base for her fashion house in a rapidly growing market.

Whittaker has shown her collections around the planet, including New York, Paris, Atlanta, Costa Rica, and thorough an editorial shoot in Milan, Italy last season. Jerra made a move this past season, steering her house in an uncharted direction for a small brand. Instead of the typical small house, large platform venue, Jerra produced her own in-house show at NYFW, to ensure total artistic oversight.

“I was told by a friend in the fashion industry last year, if you’re going to be a big fashion house one day, you need to act like a big fashion house today, that seems to be working out so far!” Jerra related.