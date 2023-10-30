NEWS: Celebrity fashion tastemaker and singer Daniel DiCriscio gets styled by TOXIK for his upcoming L.A. birthday bash

Daniel DiCriscio wears TOXIK at the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” at WOW Studios in Los Angeles

TOLEDO, OHIO, CONNECTICUT, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOXIK, a clothing brand that has graced the runways in New York City, Paris, and Milan this past season, has been selected by TV/media personality Daniel DiCriscio as his outfit of choice for his upcoming birthday and a live performance on January 26, 2024 at the world-famous Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip!

When friends gather at Los Angeles’s historic Whiskey A Go Go on Jan. 26 to celebrate celebrity Daniel DiCriscio’s “BLONDEMIC Birthday” with a full 60 min live set performance of his latest music and past hits including “Blondemic,” “Only Time Will Tell,” “I’m On Fire," “Take Me to the Other Side” (he opened for Grace Jones at Paramount Studios with this song), and his latest release, “Hollywood,” he will be wearing TOXIK in the spotlight.

“I -- and all of us on the TOXIK Fashion team -- are extremely humbled and super excited to be selected by Daniel DiCriscio, an ‘A’ List celebrity,” said Jerra Kaitlyn Whittaker, founder of TOXIK.

Daniel DiCriscio and TOXIK have a long-standing relationship. Most recently, DiCriscio wore TOXIK at New York Fashion Week as a celebrity model for the runway. DiCriscio also wore TOXIK at the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” at WOW Studios in Los Angeles.

ABOUT TOXIK

TOXIK, founded by Jerra Kaitlynn Whittaker, is a brand that focuses on womenswear, specifically designing fun and unique pieces that will make you stand out in a crowd. With a goal of creating garments that are transitional and versatile, TOXIK designs can be worn in professional settings and easily transition to after-work events. The brand emphasizes fitment and comfort, understanding the differences in body types, and incorporates stretch materials to accommodate varying body shapes. TOXIK sets itself apart by pushing the edge and setting trends, rather than following them. TOXIK is dedicated to using quality materials and environmentally responsible suppliers. Our commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint ensures that we provide clothing designed to last, exceeding industry expectations and creating a positive impact on our planet.

ABOUT DANIEL DICRISCIO

Daniel DiCriscio is an award-winning TV and media personality, celebrity image consultant, celebrity hairstylist, TV personality, actor, model and musician.

Daniel DiCriscio is known for his work with Paula Jones, Pamela Anderson, Anna Nicole Smith and a myriad of other high-profile clients.

DiCriscio, aka "The Messiah of Makeover" and "a Los Angeles Makeover King,” received international recognition for his "jaw-dropping public makeover" on President Bill Clinton's accuser Paula Jones, during the Clinton sex scandal. Prior to his work with Jones, DiCriscio had worked with O. J. Simpson trial players Kato Kaelin and Faye Resnick.

As a celebrity image consultant, DiCriscio is often sought out by various media outlets to comment on the stars and public figures in the news and is often referred to as the "Messiah of Makeover."

DiCriscio also starred in several movies.

DiCriscio was honored with the "Hollywood Tastemakers Award" and& “Stylemaker Award” at the The Taste Awards in West Hollywood, Calif. and Beverly Hills. DiCriscio’s music career has spanned decades and has had hit singles, international concerts and more. Daniel’s music is available on all platforms. Music videos can be seen on YouTube.