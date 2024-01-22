TOXIK by Jerra Whittaker: Breaking Boundaries as an Independent Fashion House at New York Fashion Week

Designer Jerra Kaitlynn Whittaker on the runway at show closing

Toxik Fashion Founder and Head Creative Steers Fashion House From Emerging to Ready For Market Entry

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned fashion visionary Jerra Whittaker is proud to announce TOXIK's momentous debut as an independent fashion house, marking a significant milestone in the industry. TOXIK is set to captivate the audience at New York Fashion Week with its own exclusive showcase on Saturday, February 10th, at 6:00 p.m., promising an evening of avant-garde designs and star-studded glamour.

Led by the remarkable Jerra Whittaker, TOXIK has consistently pushed the boundaries of conventional fashion, establishing itself as a trailblazer in the industry. The decision to break away as an independent fashion house reflects TOXIK's commitment to artistic freedom, innovation, and a bold departure from the norm. Jerra says “This is our path as a fashion brand - I was told by a friend, if you are going to be a big fashion house one day, you need to act like a big fashion house. Challenge accepted!”

At the helm of TOXIK's New York Fashion Week model crew is Executive Lead Model and Model Coordinator Hannah Stratton. Known for her striking presence on the runway and exceptional organizational skills, Hannah Stratton is poised to ensure that TOXIK's showcase is a seamless blend of creativity and execution.

Adding to the star power of the event, TOXIK is proud to announce the participation of celebrity models Victoria Henley and Daniel DiCriscio. Victoria Henley, celebrated for her appearances on America’s Next Top Model Cycle 19, iHeart Radio and FCB Radio Network Host, runway model and producer, pecan farm owner, she does and continues to do it all, and brings a unique charm and elegance to the runway. Daniel DiCriscio, an acclaimed model, Award Winning TV/ Media Personality, Celebrity Image Consultant, Celebrity Hairstylist, TV Personality, Actor, Model, & Musician who is known for his work with Paula Jones, Pamela Anderson, Anna Nicole Smith, and a many other high profile clients., and will add a touch of Hollywood glamour to TOXIK's already dazzling lineup. The runway extravaganza will unfold at FloLo Holistic's Lotus Room on Saturday, February 10th, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can anticipate an immersive experience as TOXIK unveils a collection that pushes the boundaries of contemporary fashion. This independent showcase marks a new chapter for TOXIK by Jerra Whittaker, and the fashion world is eagerly anticipating the innovative designs and celebrity-studded spectacle that will undoubtedly redefine the standards of New York Fashion Week.

About TOXIK by Jerra Whittaker

TOXIK by Jerra Whittaker is a cutting-edge fashion house known for pushing boundaries and redefining contemporary style. With a commitment to artistic freedom and innovation, TOXIK continues to captivate audiences with its avant-garde designs and bold vision.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or accreditation, please contact:

Mike.chaiken@sbcglobal.net

Director of Toxik Media Affairs