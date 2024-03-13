Virtuix Unveils 35 Launch Titles for Omni One, Including Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord and Peaky Blinders
Virtuix, the developer of the “Omni One” full-body VR gaming system, unveils a lineup of 35 games for Omni One’s consumer launch.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtuix, the developer of the “Omni One” full-body VR gaming system, is thrilled to unveil an impressive lineup of 35 games for Omni One’s highly anticipated consumer launch in late Q2 2024. Omni One is a complete entertainment system featuring a proprietary 360-degree treadmill that enables players to run around inside virtual reality games, a customized Pico 4 Enterprise headset, and a dedicated game store with titles optimized for Omni One.
Omni One’s launch lineup includes top VR games like Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom, Hubris, and Breachers. Each game has been adapted for movement on Omni One through close collaboration with the game’s developers, ensuring seamless and highly immersive gameplay.
Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk expressed excitement about Omni One’s upcoming launch, stating, "The high caliber of our launch games showcases how Omni One will take virtual reality to the next level. We are proud to partner with so many award-winning studios and offer our users an exceptional selection of games that will redefine their gaming experiences."
Jake Zim, Senior Vice President of Virtual Reality at Sony Pictures Entertainment and publisher of the recently released game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, said: "As Sony Pictures VR continues to expand the game with new updates and content for fans, we are eager to collaborate with Virtuix. Bringing the game to the Omni One enables us to offer even more groundbreaking ways for players to dive deep into the evolving Ghostbusters universe. This initiative aligns with the theatrical release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, ensuring our game evolves in tandem with the saga’s cinematic journey."
The complete lineup of 35 games includes a wide range of offerings, from action-packed adventures to immersive simulations, ensuring there's something for every gaming enthusiast. While these game titles mark the initial wave, Virtuix will continuously enrich the Omni One experience by introducing additional titles post-launch. To learn more about Omni One’s launch games and explore the full lineup, visit shop.virtuix.com/games.
Virtuix has garnered significant interest with several thousand preorders for Omni One, priced at $2,595 inclusive of the customized VR headset. The company is on track to produce all preorders during Q1 and Q2 of this year, leading up to the full launch of Omni One in late Q2 2024. For more information and to preorder your Omni One unit, visit shop.virtuix.com.
Complete Game Lineup for Omni One Launch:
1. AFFECTED: The Manor
2. Ancient Dungeon
3. ARK and ADE
4. Breachers
5. Craft Wars
6. Crimen - Mercenary Tales
7. Compound
8. David Slade Mysteries: Case Files
9. Dead of the Sea
10. Dead Zone
11. Death Horizon: Reloaded
12. Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
13. Darksword: Battle Eternity
14. DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
15. Elite Force
16. Eolia
17. First Steps
18. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
19. Hubris
20. Hunt Together
21. Hyperblast
22. In Death: Unchained
23. Ionia
24. Journey To Foundation
25. Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom
26. Primal Hunt
27. RUINSMAGUS
28. The Exorcist: Legion VR
29. The Jade Cipher
30. The Patcher
31. The Secret Pyramid
32. The Twilight Zone VR
33. Titanic: A Space Between
34. TOTALLY BASEBALL!
35. Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate
About Virtuix:
Virtuix Inc. is the developer of “Omni,” the premier brand of omni-directional treadmills that enable players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of VR gaming, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Virtuix has raised more than $40 million from individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit www.virtuix.com.
