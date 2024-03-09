Biblionix FlexShare™ Consortia Helps Library Partners Share Resources While Retaining Autonomy

FlexShare™ Consortia program enables libraries to share resources while maintaining autonomy, at no extra cost.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biblionix, a leading provider of cloud-based library management systems, today announced the continued innovation of its FlexShare™ Consortia, a unique program that empowers libraries to share resources with other institutions while retaining complete autonomy over their own operations.

FlexShare™ allows libraries to create custom consortia with select partners, enabling patrons to search and request materials from other libraries within the consortium, all using their home library card. This collaborative approach expands access to a wider range of resources without the complexities and costs associated with traditional consortial models.

“We understand that libraries value their independence,” said Mr. Dick Moeller, Spokesperson for Biblionix. “FlexShare™ is designed to respect that autonomy while fostering collaboration and enhancing the library experience for patrons.”

Key Benefits of FlexShare™ Consortia:

• Autonomy: Libraries retain complete control over their circulation rules, policies, and data.

• Cost-effective: There are no fees to join or participate in a FlexShare™ consortium.

• Flexibility: Libraries can choose the level of collaboration that best suits their needs, from discovery only to full interlibrary loan capabilities.

• Ease of use: FlexShare™ is fully integrated with Biblionix’s Apollo® library automation system, making it easy for libraries and patrons to use.

FlexShare™ allows libraries to form "ad hoc" consortia with selected partners, offering a seamless integration that does not require any library to manage support and software issues. This approach ensures libraries can share collections with ease, bypassing the complexities and overhead typically associated with traditional consortia models.

"FlexShare™ is a testament to our commitment to providing libraries with solutions that not only enhance their operations but also preserve their independence," said Moeller. "We're proud to offer this service at no additional cost, furthering our mission to support the vital work of libraries across the United States."

The service has already garnered attention from industry experts, including Marshall Breeding, who featured FlexShare™ in the Smart Libraries Newsletter. Breeding highlighted the simplicity and effectiveness of the FlexShare™ model, which allows libraries to share collections without the burdens of conventional consortial infrastructure.

FlexShare™ consists of several components, including FlexShare Independence, FlexShare Discovery, FlexShare Members, and FlexShare ILL, each designed to ensure libraries can customize their consortium experience to meet their unique needs and preferences.

Testimonials from Biblionix clients underscore the value of the company's offerings. "You guys do such great things. Thank you for listening. Out of all the ILS that I have worked in my 30 years of library work, Biblionix is the easiest to work with," said Nicki Stohr, a satisfied client.

Jan Steele echoed this sentiment, stating, "I hope you know how grateful we are to you for the great support we receive from you guys. We appreciate you more than you know."

Aimee Pittman added, "Thanks for being so wonderful and patient with us! The whole process was great and painless. Thank you!"

Interested libraries are encouraged to explore the FlexShare™ service further and discover how it can enhance their resource sharing capabilities. For more information, visit the company website or call 1 866-800-5625 today.

About Biblionix:

Biblionix is a customer-focused company dedicated to providing efficient and innovative library automation systems. We are committed to empowering libraries of all sizes to achieve their goals and deliver exceptional service to their communities.

