Hong Kong Chiropractic Research is Listed in Nature's Scientific Reports TOP 3 Research for 2023

Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong March 2024

Hong Kong chiropractic researchs has been listed as the No. 3 study in the TOP 100 2023 at Nature's Scientific Study

HONG KONG, CHINA, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) is proud to announce a remarkable achievement in the field of chiropractic research. A groundbreaking study conducted by CDAHK researchers has been honored as the No. 3 study in the TOP 100 2023 Collections by Nature's Scientific Reports, one of the most prestigious and influential scientific journals in the world.

Chiropractic is a health care profession that focuses on treatment of musculoskeletal conditions such as low back and neck pain. During treatment chiropractors often use spinal manipulation, a hands-on therapy aimed at the joints of the spine. While studies regarding safety of this treatment have been conducted previously, the current study represents one of the largest studies to date, including 54,846 unique patients and 960,140 treatment sessions. The study looked at treatments involving chiropractic spinal manipulation across 30 chiropractic clinics spanning more than five years. Researchers found that two patients experienced severe adverse events during or after their chiropractic spinal manipulation. The incidence of severe adverse events was 0.21 per 100,000 treatments, which suggested that such complications were reassuringly very rare.

This recognition is a significant milestone for the CDAHK and testament to the relentless dedication of the chiropractic, engineering, and nursing researchers involved. The listed study, titled "A retrospective analysis of the incidence of severe adverse events among recipients of chiropractic spinal manipulative therapy," [1] has not only contributed valuable insights into the field but has also underscored the importance of patient safety and evidence-based practice in chiropractic care.

Dr. Eric Chun-Pu Chu, chairman of CDAHK and the lead author of the study, stated, "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from such a renowned publication. Our team's commitment to advancing chiropractic research and ensuring the highest standards of patient care is at the heart of this achievement. We hope that our work will continue to contribute to the global conversation on healthcare and inspire further studies within our community."

The TOP 100 2023 Collections by Nature's Scientific Reports features authors from around the globe, showcasing the crucial role of diverse perspectives and collaborative efforts in advancing scientific understanding. The lead author, Eric Chun-Pu Chu, is the chairman of the CDAHK and investigator at New York Medical Group, where his team treats patients with spinal manipulative therapy. Through collaboration with a chiropractic physician of Connor Whole Health at University Hospitals (USA), Robert J. Trager; associate dean of School of Nursing and Health Studies at Metropolitan University (Hong Kong), Linda Lee; and research director of New Zealand Chiropractic College (New Zealand), Imran Khan Niazi, the team benefited from a diversity of professional backgrounds in chiropractic, nursing, and engineering. This inclusion is particularly meaningful as it highlights the international standing and excellence of Hong Kong's chiropractic research.

"This was a unique study because it examined a large group of integrated clinics, and we had access to a rich dataset supported by patient surveys, phone calls, medical records, imaging test results, and more to support our analysis," noted Dr. Robert Trager, the second author, a chiropractor at Connor Whole Health, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical center.

Scientific Reports is the 5th most-cited journal worldwide, with over 738,000 citations in 2022 alone, reflecting the profound impact and reach of the research published within its pages. Being listed in the TOP 100 is not only a career highlight for the researchers involved but also an inspiration to the entire chiropractic profession.

In 2023, the CDAHK researchers had published over 50 researches in the enhancement of safety and effectiveness of chiropractic care [2-10]. This honor serves as a motivating force for continued excellence and innovation in chiropractic research in Hong Kong and beyond.

