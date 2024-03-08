Visiting Angels Hosts Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Research at Mountain Mike’s in Eureka

Press release from the Visiting Angels Walk To End Alzheimer’s Team:

Visiting Angels Walk To End Alzheimer’s Team invites you to join us for our first fundraiser of the year on Tuesday, March12th from 11:00am-10:00pm for lunch or a night out at Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Eureka. Mention the Alzheimer’s Walk when placing your order and Mountain Mike’s will generously donate 20% of your bill to our team. Funds raised at this event will help support over 1,000 research projects in 53 countries around the world. We are now entering an era of treatment! New discoveries identifying causes of Alzheimer’s is leading to the development of medications that slow down the progression of this deadly disease when used in the early stages. Come support our efforts to find a cure for Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia. We also want to retain our ranking as the top Visiting Angels fundraising team in the nation! This fundraiser applies to Delivery, Take Out or Dine in orders. It does not apply to Door Dash orders. Mountain Mike’s is located at 3144 Broadway St. Suite C3-5 in Eureka. Their phone number is 707 268-1100. If you can’t join us, you can still support our cause by making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. Mail your check to P.O. Box 2542 McKinleyville, CA 95519 and put PIZZA on the memo line. This year’s Walk is October 19,2024 at the Adorni Center from 9:00am-Noon.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from ANY form of dementia, please call Kim Coelho at 707- 407-8826. There are many resources available to help you and your family navigate this difficult journey.