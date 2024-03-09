Founder and CEO of Dark Horse Talent, Bryan Wells, Featured in Planet BioSpace

PLANO, TX, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and CEO of Dark Horse Talent – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Bryan Wells, Featured in Planet BioSpace, Data Analysts Take on Greater Role Amid Data Explosion in Biopharma

By: Alejandra Manjarrez

Data analysis in the biopharma industry is key to decision-making at all levels: during the drug discovery process; in clinical trials, from patient screening to the assessment of safety and efficacy of compounds; and even during the marketing period to position a product competitively.

The importance of data in pharma has increased over time as the approach to medicine more broadly has changed, Jenny Siferd, director of talent attraction at Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), told BioSpace. “Part of the reason why [data analysis] is becoming so important is probably, in my opinion, just the shift over the years to more of a focus on precision medicine and targeted therapies.” Obtaining more data on patient characteristics and drug responses may help to determine who will respond best to a therapy, she said, while understanding and translating such data could lead to safer drugs.

Bryan Wells, executive recruiter and founder of Sanford Rose Associates affiliate Dark Horse Talent who works with drug discovery and biomedical research teams, concurred. Biopharma companies are mostly looking for people with a Ph.D. when filling data-related roles, he said.

