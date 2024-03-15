SCDC Signs Contract for The Resorts at Tranquil Bay – A Gateway to the Gulf
EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is excited to announce the signing of its fourth property contract for The Resorts at Tranquil Bay, the fifth of our planned projects. This marks a remarkable advancement toward achieving the company's construction objectives for its first six locations in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area. This luxury community will be nestled along Interstate Highway 45 in La Marque, TX. After months of careful examination of multiple potential locations and utilizing a comprehensive list of selection criteria, SCDC is confident in the extraordinary value of this locale.
The Resorts at Tranquil Bay will contain a minimum of 588 units of 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom apartments and is poised to redefine luxury living with an impressive array of amenities designed to elevate every aspect of residential life. It offers luxurious pre-cast insulated concrete-panel constructed apartment homes designed to be hurricane, tornado, earthquake, fire, flood, pest, and sound resistant. A sandblasted finish that looks like polished granite completes the elegant design of the building. Each building has private patios and rooftop decks designed to emphasize SCDC’s pioneering Social Community Engineering™ to bring neighbors together for greater community engagement. Including attached garages, custom closets, smart technology, and private elevators in second-floor units, residents will live in a building like nothing they have ever experienced. Each apartment home is fully furnished with a professionally designed and staged interior with high-end appliances and furnishings for long-term renters, corporate rentals, VRBO, and Airbnb tenants.
The community will include resort-style swimming pools, a clubhouse, fitness centers, and versatile sports courts. The tranquil fountain ponds, complete with water features, will be complemented by amenities such as the designated dog park, playground, and convenient car cleaning station. A combination of premier amenities and eco-friendly construction ensures that the community meets tenants’ high expectations.
Conveniently located off Interstate Highway 45 and Emmet F. Lowry Expressway, The Resorts at Tranquil Bay will enjoy an advantageous location. The site offers seamless access to diverse shopping options, culinary delights, and recreational pursuits like hiking, biking, fishing, and beach outings. The Resorts at Tranquil Bay boasts a vibrant employment landscape, with UTMB Health Urgent Care and Del Papa Distribution located conveniently nearby. The vicinity also hosts esteemed educational institutions like College of the Mainland, providing residents with access to quality learning opportunities. Across the interstate will be a new 12,000-seat concert venue at the previous Gulf Greyhound Racetrack location. Galveston Beach is a quick 15-minute drive away, and Houston is reachable in just 30 minutes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) presents Class-A Apartments that epitomize a blend of luxury and eco-conscious living. Each professionally interior-designed, fully furnished multifamily unit is meticulously staged to evoke an ambiance reminiscent of a million-dollar residence, underscoring SCDC's dedication to excellence and Environmental Social Governance. SCDC’s meticulously crafted luxury communities prioritize comfort, convenience, and overall well-being, nurturing a profound sense of belonging and advocating for a sustainable lifestyle among residents. SCDC remains steadfast in their commitment to curating an opulent atmosphere, guaranteeing tenants an unparalleled living experience.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
