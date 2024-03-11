Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, and Stryker Lead Global Arthroscopy Device Market to Exceed $2.9 Billion by 2030

In 2023, ambulatory surgery centers, especially physician-owned ones, surged in arthroscopic procedures, pushing suppliers for competitive pricing, curbing inflation, and limiting market growth.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a renowned global consulting and market research firm specializing in the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical sectors, has released its 2024 report on the Global Arthroscopic Devices Market. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of various market segments, including arthroscopes, disposable cannulas, arthroscopic hand instruments, fluid management, shaver blades, radiofrequency (RF) probes, drill guide system and disposables, and suture passers.

One notable challenge facing the arthroscopic device market is the prevalence of procedures performed in ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). In 2023, a majority of arthroscopic procedures took place in ASCs, particularly in well-developed regions, often owned by the performing physicians. These ASCs typically operate within tighter budgets and are more price-sensitive compared to hospitals. To remain competitive, suppliers are offering attractive pricing options to ASCs, mitigating price inflation and limiting market expansion.

However, the increasing population of elderly individuals is closely associated with a higher prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and joint-related issues. This demographic shift significantly contributes to the growing demand for arthroscopic procedures, essential for both diagnosing and treating these conditions. As the elderly population continues to grow, the necessity for effective diagnostic and therapeutic methods becomes more pressing, underscoring the importance of arthroscopy in enhancing musculoskeletal health outcomes in this demographic.

Key highlights from iData's report include:

Robust Market Expansion: The Global arthroscopy devices market reached nearly $2.3 billion in value in 2023, and it is anticipated to surpass $2.9 billion during the forecast period.

Increase in Procedural Volume: As of recently, the numbers of hip arthroscopies, along with wrist, ankle, elbow, and shoulder procedures have been increasing. For hip arthroscopies, novel products have emerged which meet surgeon demand. In terms of arthroscopic wrist, ankle, and elbow procedures, there is demand for premium-priced products designed for small joint arthroplasty. Lastly, due to the rapid increase in biceps tenodesis procedures and a moderate rise in arthroscopic rotator cuff procedures, shoulder procedures are increasing.

Competitive Landscape: In the Global arthroplasty devices market, Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN), Arthrex, and Stryker (NYSE: SYK) have established themselves as the foremost market share leaders. Furthermore, a comprehensive analysis encompassed around 20 other companies, such as Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK), Avanos (NYSE: AVNS), Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), DePuy Synthes, CONMED (NYSE: CNMD), Karl Storz, Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH), and others.

For more information on the Global Arthroscopy Device Market, visit our report product page:

https://idataresearch.com/product/global-arthroscopic-devices-market/

About iData

iData Research stands out as the premier market research and intelligence provider, offering unparalleled insights and comprehensive data analysis across a multitude of industries. With a strong reputation and a proven track record, iData Research has solidified its position as the best choice for businesses seeking to make informed decisions in today's dynamic market landscape.

Why Should You Choose iData?

Extensive Industry Coverage: iData Research boasts an impressive range of industry coverage, spanning healthcare, medical devices, dental, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and more. This breadth of coverage ensures that clients from various sectors can access accurate, up-to-date information relevant to their business goals.

High-Quality Data: The cornerstone of iData Research's success is its commitment to providing high-quality data. Their team of expert analysts employs rigorous methodologies to collect and analyze data from reliable sources. This ensures that clients receive accurate, insightful, and actionable information to guide their strategic decisions.

In-Depth Analysis: iData Research goes beyond mere data presentation by offering in-depth analysis that goes right to the heart of industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscapes. Their reports provide a holistic understanding of market forces, helping clients identify opportunities and challenges.

Customized Solutions: Recognizing that every business is unique, iData Research offers customizable solutions that cater to specific client needs. Whether it's a small startup or a multinational corporation, their tailored offerings provide the right insights to drive growth and success.

Timely Updates: Staying ahead in today's fast-paced business environment requires access to real-time information. iData Research ensures that its clients are equipped with the latest data and insights, enabling them to make agile decisions and adapt to market changes swiftly.

Global Perspective: In an increasingly interconnected world, having a global perspective is essential. iData Research's reports provide insights into various geographic markets, enabling clients to make informed decisions regardless of their business's location.

Trusted by Industry Leaders: The fact that iData Research is trusted by industry leaders and renowned companies speaks volumes about the quality of their services. Their client list includes major players who rely on their insights for strategic planning.

