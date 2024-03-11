Suite Home Corporate Housing Receives "Partner in Quality" Award From WHR Global for Third Consecutive Year
Suite Home, a Chicago-based national corporate housing company, has received a 2024 Partner in Quality Award from WHR Global (WHR).
We are extremely grateful for our partnership with WHR Group. There is daily collaboration and a true effort to work together to provide the best possible service to their transferees.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suite Home, a Chicago-based national corporate housing company, has received a 2024 Partner in Quality Award from WHR Global (WHR). WHR is a global employee relocation management company known for its white-glove service delivery and for relocating thousands of its clients’ transferees worldwide each year.
To be considered for the Award, a Partner must complete at least 20 transactions in the previous year and receive performance rankings within the top one percentile of their service category. Award recipients must also exceed WHR’s expectations in cost management, customer satisfaction, quality, and supply chain management.
“We are extremely grateful for our partnership with WHR Group,” said Suite Home President Jennifer Breen. “We have a wonderful partnership with the WHR team. There is daily collaboration and a true effort to work together to provide the best possible service to their transferees. We are honored to receive this award for the third year in a row.”
WHR credits part of its success to its worldwide partnership network. Suite Home is honored and proud to be a part of that network, and a WHR 2024 Partner in Quality Award recipient.
About Suite Home
Established in 2005, Suite Home Corporate Housing offers luxury furnished, corporate apartments with flexible leasing terms. Our apartments are fully equipped with modern furnishings, luxury linens, and all housewares needed for a temporary stay. Suite Home is a certified woman owned business.
