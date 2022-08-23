Suite Home Hires Industry Expert Craig Partin
Temp housing and global mobility professional will serve crucial role in the continued growth of Suite Home, leading the company's sales and marketing teams.CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Housing and Global Mobility professional will lead Suite Home in its continued expansion in the U.S.
Suite Home Corporate Housing, a premier temporary housing company headquartered in Chicago, announced this week that Craig Partin, CRP, GMS, CCHP has joined the firm as Chief Revenue Officer. His addition to the Suite Home team will help to further the success of the fast growing, certified Woman-Owned Business (WBE).
Craig Partin is a temporary housing and mobility expert with 30 years of experience in the apartment industry. At Suite Home, he has overall responsibility for the revenue generation and growth of the company by leading the teams responsible for business development and marketing. As a key member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, Craig works with Suite Home’s ownership and other senior leaders to help guide the long-term direction of the organization as it continues to increase its U.S. footprint.
Craig has in the past served in similar capacities at Synergy Global Housing, Furnished Quarters and AKA by Korman Communities. He holds the Certified Relocation Professional (CRP) and the Global Mobility Specialist (GMS) designations bestowed by the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council (WERC). Additionally, Craig is recognized as a Certified Corporate Housing Professional (CCHP) by the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA), and serves as a current Board Member of the Minnesota Employee Relocation Council (MNERC) . He brings with him to Suite Home a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise.
Suite Home President Jennifer Breen, said, “We are thrilled to have Craig officially join the team. He has been consulting for Suite Home for the past few months, and his involvement has become crucial as we continue to grow and expand the company. I am happy we have been able to transition his temporary position into a permanent one.”
Breen continued, "Craig and I have partnered for years, so it is exciting to finally be on the same team. He has witnessed the year-over-year growth of the company, and I look forward to utilizing his expertise as we continue to develop our client relationships into various markets. It is an exciting time for Suite Home."
About Suite Home Corporate Housing
Established in 2005, Suite Home Corporate Housing offers luxury furnished, corporate apartments with flexible leasing terms throughout the United States. The apartments are fully equipped with modern furnishings, luxury linens, and all the housewares needed for a temporary stay. The Suite Home team strives to provide guests a "make home wherever you are" experience, and are expertly trained to accommodate large corporate groups, project work, relocation, medical travel, entertainment crews, interns, and government travel.
Suite Home is a Certified Woman-Owned Business (WBE) and a CCHP-Certified member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA). Suite Home Owner Jennifer Breen is a past Board member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) and the company maintains an A+ status with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Suite Home won the CHPA “Company of the Year” and “Best Philanthropic Program” awards and is recognized annually by multiple global mobility companies for outstanding customer service. Many of Suite Home’s team members hold professional designations including Certified Corporate Housing Provider (CCHP), Certified Relocation Professional (CRP) and Global Mobility Specialist (GMS). Suite Home supports the mobility and corporate housing industries via active involvement and leadership roles in a multitude of organizations including CHPA, Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), Worldwide Employee Relocation Council (WERC) and regional global mobility industry organizations.
To learn more about Suite Home Corporate Housing, please contact the company headquarters at (312) 638-0891 or info@suitehome.com
