Suite Home Adds Industry Expert Jerry Lake to its Expanding Team

Corporate housing professional will aid the firm in its continued expansion throughout Wisconsin
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Suite Home Corporate Housing, a leading provider of temporary housing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerry Lake as General Manager for the Wisconsin market. In his new role, Jerry will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Suite Home's operations in the Wisconsin region.
Jerry brings a wealth of expertise to Suite Home, with over 10 years of experience in the corporate housing industry. He has a strong track record of delivering exceptional service to clients and developing successful business strategies. Prior to joining Suite Home, Jerry held a number of leadership positions with other well-respected corporate housing providers.
"We are thrilled to have Jerry join our team," said Jennifer Breen, President of Suite Home. "His extensive experience in the industry and his focus on providing excellent customer service align perfectly with our mission and values. We are confident that he will be an asset to our team and will help us continue to grow and expand our business in our various Wisconsin markets."
"I am excited to join the team at Suite Home and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success," said Lake. "I am committed to delivering exceptional service to our clients and to building strong relationships with our clients and property partners in the Wisconsin market."
With Jerry's appointment as General Manager for the Wisconsin market, Suite Home is poised to continue its growth and expansion in the region. "We see tremendous potential for growth in the Wisconsin market. We have had a presence for several years but needed a strong manager to oversee the market and Jerry is certainly that," said Breen. "Jerry's experience and leadership will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals and provide the highest level of service to our clients."
Jerry is a native of Wisconsin and holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He can be reached at jlake@suitehome.com. He will be overseeing our continued growth into the Milwaukee, Madison, OshKosh, Sheboygan and Racine/Mount Pleasant regions. For more information about our Wisconsin properties, or details about our current availability, please reach out to our Sales Team at sales@suitehome.com
About Suite Home Corporate Housing
Established in 2005, Suite Home Corporate Housing offers luxury furnished, corporate apartments with flexible leasing terms throughout the United States. The apartments are fully equipped with modern furnishings, luxury linens, and all the housewares needed for a temporary stay. The Suite Home team strives to provide guests a "make home wherever you are" experience, and are expertly trained to accommodate large corporate groups, project work, relocation, medical travel, entertainment crews, interns, and government travel.
Suite Home is a Certified Woman-Owned Business (WBE) and a CCHP-Certified member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA). The firm is a current Board member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) and the Corporate Relocation Council of Chicago (CRC), and maintains an A+ status with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Suite Home has won the CHPA “Company of the Year”, “Best Philanthropic Program”, “Most Creative Marketing” and “Individual of the Year” awards and is recognized annually by multiple global mobility and travel companies for outstanding customer service. Many of Suite Home’s team members hold professional designations including Certified Corporate Housing Provider (CCHP), Certified Relocation Professional (CRP) and Global Mobility Specialist (GMS).
Suite Home supports the mobility, travel and corporate housing industries via active involvement and leadership roles in a multitude of organizations including CHPA, Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), Worldwide Employee Relocation Council (WERC) and regional global mobility industry organizations. To learn more about Suite Home Corporate Housing, please contact the company headquarters at (312) 638-0891 or info@suitehome.com
Jennifer Breen
Suite Home
+1 312-638-0891
info@suitehome.com
Visit us on social media: Facebook LinkedIn
You just read:
Suite Home Adds Industry Expert Jerry Lake to its Expanding Team
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Jennifer Breen
Suite Home
+1 312-638-0891
info@suitehome.com