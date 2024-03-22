SCDC Achieves Remarkable Milestone in Real Estate Investment Sales
EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC), a visionary leader in multifamily real estate investment, development, and construction is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking milestone. Fueled by unwavering dedication, innovation, and collaborative teamwork, the company has successfully reached a significant achievement by selling out its highly acclaimed 'Elite 485'—a prestigious group comprising of 485 Investor-Purchasers. Over the next 5 years, each Investor-Purchaser within the ‘Elite 485’ will collectively own 75 buildings, equating to an impressive 420 apartments.
This triumph signifies a pivotal moment for SCDC, setting the stage for its ambitious plan to develop 24 communities encompassing 2,425 multifamily buildings throughout Texas within the next 12 months. These meticulously crafted communities will offer an unparalleled residential experience, featuring 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom apartments, offering an array of amenities designed to enhance every facet of residential life. Such amenities include private patios, rooftop decks, attached garages, custom closets, smart technology, and private elevators in second-floor units. Furthermore, these residences will be fully furnished with professionally designed interiors boasting high-end appliances and furnishings.
At the forefront of this remarkable achievement are pioneering Regional Sales Managers, Jayson Stone, Ryan Allison, and Nigel Watt, who orchestrated a national sales team, leading them to unparalleled success. Special recognition is extended to Wendi Thompson, SCDC's top salesperson, whose exceptional contributions played a pivotal role in reaching this milestone. In addition, this amazing feat was a group effort from the Business Development Team. SCDC wants to give a heartfelt thank you to: Mark Brown, Jennifer Miller, Alan Craft, Bryant Gambrell, Lensdarly Dieujuste, Sabine Cedor, Charlie Hill Jr., and Nadia Thomas.
To commemorate this momentous occasion, SCDC hosted a two-day celebration commencing on Wednesday night, March 6th. SCDC employees gathered at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston to witness the exhilarating matchup between the Houston Rockets and the L.A. Clippers. SCDC employees enjoyed the festivities in a private suite, surrounded by delectable food and refreshing drinks. Following the game, several employees extended the celebratory spirit by exploring other notable attractions in the local Houston area.
The following day, the celebration continued as company employees enjoyed an exquisite evening at Mastro's Steakhouse, renowned as Houston’s premier steakhouse. The indulgent 5-course meal commenced with a tantalizing seafood tower that dominated the table, followed by four other sumptuous courses, including premium steaks and lamb chops, accompanied by an extraordinary assortment of desserts. The air buzzed with electricity and excitement as SCDC employees commemorated this momentous milestone.
This extraordinary accomplishment stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the entire SCDC team and promises to leave a lasting impact on the multifamily real estate landscape. As SCDC continues to forge ahead with its innovative vision, it reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the real estate industry as it continues to develop, build, sell, and manage multifamily communities.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
Rachel Kay
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
+1 281-863-9929
rachelk@scdctexas.com
