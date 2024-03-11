The Lawrence A. Sanders Foundation Makes a $100,000 Gift to the Community Foundation's Early Literacy Fund
Gift Supports the Introduction of the “UFLI Foundations: Explicit and Systematic Phonics Program” Launch in Palm Beach and Martin Counties this Summer
Mr. Sanders was committed to using his wealth to impact in the community, and knew Community Foundation had the staff and research ability to identify where his giving would have the greatest impact.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lawrence A. Sanders Foundation has announced a $100,000 gift to the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties’ newly established Early Literacy Fund. Founded in 1991, the Lawrence A. Sanders Foundation is primarily focused on promoting literacy. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues.
— J. Daniel Brede, Sanders' Estate Planning Attorney
The Early Literacy Fund is the Community Foundation’s philanthropic response to the alarming youth literacy rates in Palm Beach and Martin Counties. The Lawrence A. Sanders Foundation’s $100,000 gift will specifically support the UFLI Foundations: An Explicit and Systematic Phonics Program, which will be piloted in four Palm Beach County and Martin County nonprofits this summer. UFLI Foundations is a curriculum designed by Dr. Holly Lane, the director of the University of Florida’s Literacy Institute (UFLI), to help teachers with students who need to improve their reading skills to achieve grade-level status.
The participating nonprofits are Banner Lake Club in Hobe Sound, Fuller Center in Boca Raton, Achievement Center for Children & Families in Delray Beach, and Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center in Jupiter.
“Mr. Sanders was committed to using his wealth to create a lasting impact in the community,” said the author’s estate planning attorney J. Daniel Brede. “He was comfortable collaborating with the Community Foundation because he knew they had the staff and research ability to identify where his giving would have the greatest impact.”
For more than 24 years, the Lawrence A. Sanders Foundation has supported the Community Foundation through the “Lawrence A. Sanders Fund to Promote Literacy” and the “Lawrence A. Sanders Scholarship Fund for Creative Writing.” Since 2000, these funds have invested more than $2 million dollars at the Community Foundation and supported 37 student scholarships in support of literacy.
“The Community Foundation truly values the long-standing partnership we have had with the Lawrence A. Sanders Foundation and demonstrates the impact that one individual’s legacy can make in addressing the important challenge of early childhood literacy,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation. “With this generous gift, we will be able to fortify the UFLI Foundations pilot program in our community and look towards its future success.”
Beginning in 2024, the Early Literacy Fund will be incorporated into the Community Foundation’s annual competitive “Community Impact” grantmaking cycle – specifically in its priority area of Education and Youth. Competitive grants are a hallmark of the Community Foundation and are a lifeline for those nonprofit partners tackling the area’s greatest needs at the grassroots level.
For more information or to donate to the Community Foundation of Palm Beach and Martin County, please visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/give-now/. For more information on the Early Literacy Fund, please visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/funds/early-literacy-fund/.
About the Lawrence A. Sanders Foundation
Lawrence Sanders was born in 1920 in Brooklyn, New York. He earned a BA from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana. He worked for a while at Macy’s Department Store before joining the U.S. Marines. After his service, he was an editorial writer for various magazines before turning to writing novels full time at the age of 50. Sanders became a highly successful writer of crime fiction, and author of some three dozen novels – many of which were New York Times bestsellers. He created the Archy McNally series about a Palm Beach private investigator, and his novels, The Anderson Tapes and The First Deadly Sin, were adapted into popular films. Many of his books are available for download at Early Bird Books and BookBub. Sanders moved to Pompano Beach a few years after becoming a novelist. And as his literary success soared, Sanders decided it was important to give back to the adopted community he called home. The Lawrence A. Sanders Foundation was launched in 1991. Sanders passed away at home in 1998.
About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
