California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero today announced the opening of the nomination period for the 2024 Civic Learning Awards. Now in its 12th year, and co-sponsored by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the awards honor schoolwide achievements in civics.
You just read:
Chief Justice Announces Application Period Open for Civic Learning Awards
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.