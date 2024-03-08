Shannon K and Bappa B. Lahiri Release Cover of “Jimmy Jimmy” in Tribute to Bollywood’s King of Disco, Bappi Lahiri
New cover song is an homage to Bollywood’s King of Disco, Bappi Lahiri, a revamped version of the nostalgic hit, “Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja”.
Shannon K is an award-winning actor and singer based in L.A. Today, her tribute cover song of “Jimmy Jimmy” - produced by Bappa B. Lahiri - releases worldwide through Saregama Music.
Originally in the acclaimed Indian dance film, Disco Dancer (1982) produced by Babbar Subhash, the remake is now available worldwide as “Jimmy Jimmy.”
I was really excited about the opportunity to get together here in LA with his son, Bappa, and to recreate this great track, adding modern touches while keeping to the true core of the original song.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Indian actor and singer Shannon K collaborates with producer Bappa B. Lahiri, son of Bollywood’s King of Disco, Bappi Lahiri, on a tribute version of his nostalgic Bollywood tune, “Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja". Originally appearing in the acclaimed Indian dance film, Disco Dancer (1982), produced by Babbar Subhash, the remade single titled “Jimmy Jimmy” is now available worldwide from Saregama Music.
— Shannon K
Shannon wholeheartedly recognizes the value of this project. She says, "I'm so honored to share this tribute to the King of Disco, Bappi Lahiri sir. We shared a moment at his birthday celebration a few years ago and talked about collaboration, but sadly, he passed away in 2022 before we could do so. I was really excited about the opportunity to get together here in LA with his son, Bappa, and to recreate this great track, adding modern touches while keeping to the true core of the original song."
Renditions and collaborations aren’t new to Shannon K, however. Most recently, she was awarded a World Entertainment Award, in the category of Best Global Traditional Song, for her cover of “Pehla Pehla Pyar,” originally composed by Prem & Hardeep and written by Praveen Bharadwaj. Previously, she has collaborated with GRAMMY®️ award-winning producers Poo Bear and Kyle Townsend in creating well-received tracks such as “A Long Time,” and powerful anti-bullying track, “Give Me Your Hand,” which received Billboard recognitions and won the Hollywood Music In Media Award for Best Original Song.
Bappa B. Lahiri’s new “Jimmy Jimmy” tribute is a testament to his father’s own ingenuity. Bappi Lahiri, also known as Bappida, introduced synth and disco music to India’s music industry in the '70s, revolutionizing recordings and soundtracks. He composed soundtracks and sang for a vast range of Bollywood films, including Disco Dancer, for which he served as the film’s music director; actress Kim Yashpal performed the song in the film.
Following in the Great Bappida’s footsteps, Bappa says, “It was an amazing experience to be working with Shannon again, she is super talented, as is her sister Annabelle, who directed the concept. Our families are very close, Shannon is like my little sister, and I thank them all for their support. I hope everyone enjoys this new version of the song.”
“Jimmy Jimmy” is now live for the world to hear and see, thanks to the official music video.
