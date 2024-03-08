Women's Award for Princess Antonia, Prince Waldemar and their son Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe - Royals Awarded USA
Living Legacy Awards for Prince Waldemar, Dr. Princess Antonia and Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe
The Women's International Center Awarded German Royals Prince Waldemar, Dr. Princess Antonia and Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, the Hollywood TV-Host!
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe the German Prince and TV-host in Hollywood, his father Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe and his mother Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe have received the prestigious Awards of the Women's International Center.
"We are so honored and humbly thank for this great Award wich serves as a daily reminder to help, support and encourage women!", Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, the Hollywood TV-host stated.
Women’s International Center was founded in 1982 as a non-profit education and service foundation [501c3] with the mission to ‘Acknowledge, Honor, Encourage and Educate Women’. For nearly thirty years at our Living Legacy Awards ceremonies, we have brought hundreds of people together to celebrate the accomplishments and lasting contributions of women. Many now know, understand, appreciate, and hopefully incorporate, the gifts women have given to improve our world. We have gathered some of civilization’s great women and men whose deeds have genuinely benefitted humanity.
Our honoree list of over 300 is a veritable ‘Who’s Who' of global innovators and humanitarians. To further Women’s International Center’s worldwide outreach, our award-winning informational and educational website wic.org is filled with women’s remarkable deeds, accomplishments, legacies, and history -- including short biographies of Living Legacy Award recipients. Our website directs readers to vital information about economic, legal, medical, emotional, and psychological aid, as well as ‘Safe Houses’ for those needing professional assistance. We also provide direct links to other valuable organizations specifically geared to helping and improving the lives of women.
Historically, Women’s International Center has been deeply involved with women in Africa and South America through our foreign assistance programs by providing educational and safety information, as well as economic resources, to refugees and displaced women. Our activities have included working directly with international, national, and local organizations that assist refugees; assisting women to adapt and adjust to living in the United States; providing economic, medical, and personal safety information to those in need; assisting women to receive academic acceptance and gainful employment.
Women’s International Center has also provided charitable gifts to non-profit organizations offering aid and/or safe houses for battered or homeless women and we have proudly presented many thousands of dollars in Sisterships (scholarships) to scores of girls and women since 1983. We are committed to sustainable and environmentally sensitive solutions for our world. Women’s International Center’s motto is ‘Education through Communication.’ To this end, we have created the TOES Network (Tools for Online Education...helping students gain intellectual mobility), an online resource for anyone with an internet connection who wants to spread general education k-12, including links to open source and free usage university networks.
We enthusiastically promote and support the work of active established international partners. Women’s International Center believes that if someone (for example Living Legacy Jean Colarusso), or an existing group (for example Other Worlds Are Possible) is doing a good job, why reinvent the wheel and try to devise new outreach initiatives from scratch. We prefer to support and bring attention to efficient operations worldwide that have a proven and established track-record, with reputable representatives on-the-ground, and low administrative overhead.
A labor of love and dedication, Women’s International Center grows within our means and we do not spend funds that we do not have. We need and welcome corporate, government, and private sponsors who believe in our mission of honoring and encouraging women, so that all who learn from us -- whether daughters or sons, wives or husbands, leaders of villages or countries -- may in turn make their own voices heard, and lead by example. We live in a politically charged world. Despite differences in opinions regarding religion, politics, governments, gender, social and economic status, language, etc, that exist in any group, Women’s International Center strives to achieve harmony for the benefit of the the general worldwide good in the belief that we are one people and one living community, breathing the same air, waking to the same sun, and resting beneath the same moon. In honor of our 501c3 status, we side with no political party or specific religion, but believe that just leadership and tolerant spirituality that respects human rights are keys to a sustainable world. We are a collaborative non-exclusive organization.
