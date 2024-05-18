Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe supports 68th Viennese Opera Ball in New York City - Supporting Cancer Research

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and AJ Andrea Catsimatidis, Denise Rich, jean Shafiroff, Janna Bullock Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and AJ Andrea Catsimatidis Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and AJ Andrea Catsimatidis, Elizabeth Segerstrom and Nikki Haskell Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe at Pre Ball Cocktails at Delcore with Silvia Frieser, Denise Rich, Jean Shafiroff Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Family Tree - His birth mother H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe and father H.H. Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe

German Royal, Hollywood Anchor and Philanthropist Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe supports 68th Viennese Opera Ball in NYC and its great cause Cancer Research

Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe was honored to donate to the great cause of the Viennese Opera Ball in New York City benefitting cancer research. He loves to support others with his friends.” — Robert W. Cabell, Royal Spokesperson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe supports A Night like Vienna Amidst the Skyscrapers: The 68th Viennese Opera Ball in New York City in the Plaza.

On May 10th, 2024, the grandeur of Vienna waltzed into the heart of New York City for the 68th annual Viennese Opera Ball. Held at the iconic Plaza Hotel, the event was a dazzling spectacle that transcended geographical boundaries, celebrating the enduring cultural and economic ties between Austria and America.

A Legacy of Tradition and Charity

Founded in 1956 by Austrian immigrants, the Viennese Opera Ball in New York City is a testament to their enduring love for their adopted home and their cherished heritage. This year, the gala supported the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research to benefit the music therapy program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, showcasing the ball's commitment to social responsibility. Giving Angel Denise Rich and Charity Superstar Jean Shafiroff held warmhearted speeches to introduce the cause to the attendees.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is committed to help people in need, and Robert W. Cabell, the Royal's spokesperson adds: "It is an honor for Prince Mario-Max to support and donate to such a worthy cause. Many guests and artists are long time friends of the Prince and he is enchanted by the wonderful Ball curated by Executive Director Silvia Frieser, he calls a true giving angel and real life power woman bringing so much support and joy to people whose lives have been affected by cancer."

Silvia Frieser is a fixture on the society parquet and New York and one of the true movers, Prince Mario-Max has been heard saying in an enthusiastic interview. Her well curated A-team consists of Daniel Serafin and artists Leah Crocetto, Luchas Meachem, Limmie Pulliam, Christian Pursell, Johanna Will and was attended by the charming Austrian excellencies Ambassador DDr. Petra Schneebauer, Generalkonsulin Mag. Helene Steinhaeusl and Generalkonsul Dr. Michael Postl.

A Night Where Time Stood Still: Elegance and Old World Charm

Stepping into the Viennese Opera Ball is like stepping into a bygone era. The dress code is a strict white-tie affair, transforming attendees into characters from a fairytale. Gentlemen donned elegant tailcoats and crisp white shirts, while ladies adorned themselves in magnificent floor-length gowns and sparkling tiaras. The air crackled with a sense of occasion, the anticipation palpable as guests awaited the evening's festivities.

A Fusion of Cultures: A Symphony of Entertainment

The Viennese Opera Ball is a captivating blend of Austrian and American cultural treasures. The evening unfolded with a series of captivating performances. Renowned singers from the Metropolitan Opera filled the air with their breathtaking voices, while a distinguished orchestra transported the audience to the heart of Vienna with their enchanting melodies. Graceful ballet dancers added a touch of visual poetry, their movements mirroring the elegance of the waltz. A highlight of the night was the midnight quadrille, a traditional Viennese dance where couples gracefully swirled across the dance floor, upholding a centuries-old tradition.

A Gathering of the Elite: A Night of International Camaraderie

The Viennese Opera Ball boasts an impressive guest list, drawing in an international crowd. Diplomats and dignitaries from both Austria and the United States rubbed shoulders with prominent figures from the business world and renowned members of society. The atmosphere buzzed with conversation and laughter, a testament to the strong bonds fostered between the two nations.

Beyond the Glitz: A Celebration of Austrian-American Amity

While the Viennese Opera Ball is undeniably a glamorous event, it's much more than just exquisite gowns and extravagant waltzes. It's a symbolic celebration of the deep-rooted friendship between Austria and America. The evening serves as a platform to reaffirm the cultural and economic ties that bind these two nations, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation.

A Night to Remember: A Glimpse into a World of Enchantment

The 68th Viennese Opera Ball in New York City was a night that will be etched in the memories of those who attended. It was an evening dripping with elegance, pulsating with cultural exchange, and resonating with the spirit of charity. Whether it was the mesmerizing performances, the captivating guest list, or the sheer grandeur of the venue, the Viennese Opera Ball offered a magical escape into a world of sophistication and timeless traditions.

The Viennese Opera Ball is more than just a ball; it's an experience. It's a chance to witness the enduring power of cultural exchange, the unwavering commitment to charitable endeavors, and the timeless allure of a bygone era where elegance reigned supreme.

Warning: Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe is not affiliated with and not related to the Royal Line and Family of Schaumburg-Lippe of Prince Waldemar, Princess Antonia and Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe! For further details:

https://apnews.com/press-release/ein-presswire-newsmatics/royalty-germany-0c2613f0c5859338ba55c17721588d33

H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe at Austrian Consulate General for the Viennese Opera Ball 2024