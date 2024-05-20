Jonathan Rose accused by Robert Cabell to name Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe in Prince Harry article for clickbait

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Princely family Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar and Princess Antonia Birth Certificate of His Highness Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe the son of HH Prince Waldemar and HH Princess Antonia Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Family Tree - His birth mother H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe and father H.H. Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe

Jonathan Rose wrote an article in The Sun about Prince Harry trip to Nigeria with unaffiliated Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and his Spokesperson says: Stop

Jonathan Rose is asked to stop mentioning the famous Prince, H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, for clickbait purposes in a completely unrelated Nigeria Article about Prince Harry.” — Robert W. Cabell, Royal Spokesperson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, the German Prince, Journalist and Random House book author just returned from a Cancer charity he supported, when he was hit by an article about Prince Harry and Nigeria of Jonathan Rose. The Sun junior „Reporter“ Jonathan Rose wrote a textbox about Prince Mario-Max and Robert W. Cabell assumes: "This can only be a clickbait attempt to mention Prince Mario-Max, as he is fighting for the victims of cancer while Rose mentions him in an article about Nigeria, where he has never been, never been affiliated with and nothing to do with! He is being used because he is famous to create traffic, which I demand to be stopped by anyone. I am his spokesperson and when he has an important message, it comes from me, but I will not see Prince Mario-Max as a clickbait target for random stories. Therefore being the speaker of the Prince Mario-Max i order a stop of those attempts!".

The journalist Jonathan Rose, has come under fire for adding Prince Mario-Max into a Prince Harry Nigeria news story and spreading misinformation for the sake of clickbait. The journalistic investigation by former New York Post author and Aaron Spelling producer Robert W. Cabell has revealed this misleading story-connection, unsubstantiated claims, and falsehoods in Jonathan Rose’s reporting that need to be corrected.

Prince Mario-Max has no association to the Nigeria story, the country or any claims therein, but was used for the clickbait purposes to gain extra attention. Robert Cabell states: "A closer examination of the articles revealed the numerous inconsistencies, factual errors, and a lack of credible sources for the textbox Prince Mario-Max was mentioned in, within a Nigeria article. There are also untrue news dating back to January, from other sources, with no alterations made in this article."

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a respected part of the journalist community since 30 years, as he has worked for Gruner+Jahr Bertelsmann's Verlagsgruppe News, Bunte Now, is a member of LA Press Club and Austrian Press Club OEJC.

Clarification to the Nigeria Story Box in Detail. Here the facts, so spokesperson Robert W. Cabell:

- Prince Harry posed for a selfie with German Prince H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe after they have had a conversation about CHARITY at a CHARITY event.

- Germany has a strict naming regulations. Only correct titles may be used.

- Dr. Mario-Max Prince Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe carries his name and title lawful being a German Prince and any contrary comment is to be categorized as false.

- Mister Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe is not a head of the Prince Waldemar (father), Dr. Princess Antonia (mother) and Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe family at all. He is unrelated and Prince Waldemar has never been his uncle. Alexander is not from the Royal line like Prince Waldemar who has a real Royal Danish mother and grandmother. Alexander is a German citizen and civilian and has no say about or over Prince Mario-Max and his family.

- Alexander is a non entity for the Prince Mario-Max family and has no superiority, not any public position and no right to advice anyone.

- Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar and Princess Antonia have distanced themselves from this guy since decades!

- Prince Mario-Max does not present teleshopping (fragrances or alike) as since more than a decade.

Robert W. Cabell adds: After clarifying the facts above also to Jess Mcaree and Victoria Newton per email, i also refer to my previous clarification about the non existing relation of the real Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and mister Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe:

H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe spokesperson Robert W. Cabell informs