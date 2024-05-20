German Royal and Prince, Dr. Prince Mario-Max Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe, hosts NYFW 2024 in September Princely family Dr. Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar, Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Family Tree - His birth mother H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe and father H.H. Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Billboard H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Family Crest

New York Fashion Week Mogul, Designer and Producer Prashant Goyal announced H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe as his reoccurring Emcee for NYFW 2024

Prince Mario-Max is excited to host the INTERNATIONAL NEW YORK HERITAGE FASHION WEEK 2024 on the 6th and 7th of September. Prashant Goyal announced his Royal Emcee who is a guarantor for success. ” — Robert W. Cabell

NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lights dim, spotlight hits and center runway for H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe , states Prashant Goyal the designer who also is known as Producer of the celebrated New York's International Heritage Fashion Week.

"Prince Mario-Max has been our Royal Emcee the last seasons and we constantly grew under his patronage and charismatic appearance which is a big part of our success. Everyone loves Prince Mario-Max and it is very special to have a real Royal grave our Runway!", states CEO Prashant Goyal of International Heritage Fashion Week and Couture house.

CEO Prashant Goyal is a renowned fashion designer and the founder of Heritage India Fashions, and he holds the CEO position of International Heritage Fashion Week New York. Prashant Goyal's main company: Heritage India Fashions focuses on showcasing Indian heritage through clothing https://www.heritageindiafashions.com/.

Fashion Show Production: While being the CEO of a Heritage India Fashion , Prashant Goyal has ventured into fashion show production. He produced the International Heritage Fashion Week (IHFW) which highlights cultural aspects in fashion https://www.internationalheritagefashionweek.com/. Next to that he is known as designer and costume designer to the stars and Hollywood movies. He also dresses some of the worlds largest Broadway shows and is a Times Square icon.

Who is the Royal host Prince Mario-Max answered by Royal Spokesperson Robert W. Cabell:

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a real German Prince. The German constitution guarantees the Prince his title, and only lawful German Princes do have this title otherwise its prosecuted and prohibited to carry such a title. Many will wonder, how come the republic of Germany with its chancellor and President has princes with royal titles. It is the fascinating history of German royalty. In 1919 the privileges of birth have been abolished, that means there is no higher or lower or privileged born German person. All are the same no matter which blood flows through their venes. BUT one significant and highly important specialty was codified in the Weimar Constitution of Germany: The Royal Titles of Nobility were NOT abolished and lawful family members of Royalty ONLY may carry these Royal titles and names in perpetuity. They can not be conferred by any choice, nor by selection and are ONLY granted for lawful name bearers like Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe his future wife and children.

Prince Mario-Max is the birth son of Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe and Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe. They both carry the title of Prince and Princess and Prince Mario-Max carries the German Prince title Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe. German codified law strictly governs the german nobility titles of german royalty.

Warning:

Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe that frequently comments Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a complete nobody in the lives of Prince Mario-Max, mother Princess Antonia and father Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe. Prince Waldemar had the royal name and title 18 years before Alexander was even born. Alexander is also legally a complete nobody for Prince Mario-Max and his family. A fellow german person with the same name and title. His pompous self presentation as head of a former reigning family is nonsense. There is no more principality named Schaumburg-Lippe nowadays and therefore nobody can preside over the one hundred years ago abolished entity. The House of Prince Mario-Max is HIS own with father Prince Waldemar and mother Princess Antonia, as they are not related to this guy. Not family, not head of the family not head of any of their houses.

