Friday, March 8

Hogtying people soon to be outlawed in Washington; Spokane police already abandoned controversial practice

Hogtying people could soon be banned in Washington with a bill headed for the governor’s desk. This year’s legislation draws from the death of 33-year-old Manuel Ellis, who told Tacoma police he couldn’t breathe after they hogtied him face down on the sidewalk in 2020. The bill unanimously sailed through the Senate in early February before securing an 89-7 vote in the House on Feb. 28. Following amendments in the House, the Senate granted approval on Monday and sent the bill to the governor. Continue reading at The Spokesman Review. (Jesse Tinsley)

Big bills, tense debates, lawmaker departures: Takeaways from Washington state’s 2024 legislative session

Washington’s 60-day legislative session has ended. Spirits were high in Olympia Thursday as lawmakers adjourned “sine die.” Several new policies and millions of new dollars are going toward core issues like schools and behavioral health, including increases in special education funding and support for tribes leading the response to the state’s opioid crisis. Democrats also approved a slate of firearm legislation and a utility and natural gas bill that stirred up controversy in the final days. Continue reading at KUOW. (NW News Network)

WA Legislature revs up plan to electrify 10,000 school buses

Washington is poised to start transitioning its more than 10,000 school buses from diesel to electric, to cut the carbon pollution getting into kids’ lungs and our environment. “It is as much about healthy kids as it is for the environment. … I understand the anxiety about this big change, but we can’t wait any longer. Our children’s future depends on this,” said Rep Tana Senn, D-Mercer Island, who introduced House Bill 1368 to make this commitment to switch from diesel to electric school buses. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)

