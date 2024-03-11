Now Available: Premier Educational Facility in Lakeland Town Center
BSD Capital announces the availability of a premier educational facility within Lakeland Town Center.LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BSD Capital, a leading real estate investment firm renowned for its strategic focus on value-add properties and development opportunities, is excited to announce the availability of a premier educational facility within Lakeland Town Center, located at 995 E. Memorial Blvd in Lakeland, FL 33801.
The fully built out educational space, spanning 30,428 square feet on the ground floor, is designed with the needs of modern educational institutions in mind. It represents an exceptional opportunity for colleges, charter or private schools, nursing programs, vocational schools, or preschools seeking a high-visibility location equipped for immediate occupancy. The facility features a comprehensive suite of amenities, including a reception area, classrooms, a bookstore, administrative offices, a computer lab, and bathrooms, all set up to facilitate a seamless educational experience.
Strategically located along the bustling Memorial Boulevard, Lakeland Town Center offers unparalleled exposure and accessibility. The center has been meticulously renovated, transforming it into a 286,084-square-foot mixed-use hub that combines retail and office spaces. Current tenants include a blend of government offices and commercial entities such as the Polk County Governmental Center, City of Lakeland, Save-a-Lot, Tampa Furniture Outlet, Family Dollar, Aaron's, Subway, Checkers, H & R Block, Direct Insurance, T-Mobile, and Hibachi Buffet.
BSD Capital is dedicated to creating spaces that serve as catalysts for growth and development. The location benefits from excellent traffic counts, robust demographics, and ample parking, ensuring that educational institutions can easily connect with their communities and stakeholder base.
We invite educational institutions looking for expansion or relocation opportunities to consider this prime space within Lakeland Town Center. This is more than just a location; it's a chance to be part of a community and a future shaped by excellence and innovation.
For leasing inquiries and more information about this unique opportunity, please reach out to our leasing team. Discover how your institution can grow and succeed at the Lakeland Town Center, a property proudly owned and managed by BSD Capital.
Contact Information:
Louie Granteed
Senior Vice President of Real Estate
Tobin Real Estate
LGranteed@tobinrealestate.com
954-868-4163
Location:
995 E. Memorial Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33801
About BSD Capital:
BSD Capital is a premier real estate investment firm with a rich history of identifying and capitalizing on value-add properties and development opportunities. Our mission is to create sustainable value for our communities and stakeholders through strategic investments and a commitment to excellence.
BSD Capital
3056994504 ext.
