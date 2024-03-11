B’NAI TORAH CONGREGATION HOSTS “A MAGICAL EVENING” HONORING SUMMER FAERMAN
Event Recognized Faerman’s Community Involvement and Leadership as Director of the Meryl and Ron Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning, and Chesed (TLC) Program
Summer’s journey is a powerful testament to the impact one individual can have in bettering the lives of so many others.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B'nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, hosted “A Magical Evening” to honor community volunteer Summer Faerman, Director of the Meryl and Ron Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning, and Chesed (TLC) Program at B’nai Torah Congregation. The event took place on Saturday, February 24 at B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton. Elissa and Peter Schosheim were Chairs of the event; Meryl and Ron Gallatin were Honorary Chairs.
— Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt
“A Magical Evening” featured an elegant cocktail reception and entertainment by the acclaimed illusionist and mentalist, Shimshi, who is currently the resident illusionist for the Wynn Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“Summer’s journey is a powerful testament to the impact one individual can have in bettering the lives of so many others,” said B’nai Torah Congregation’s Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt. “She truly inspires the entire community to rally around causes of kindness and humanity. We are all better because of her.”
Faerman’s story is a striking narrative of choosing the path less traveled. Despite being poised for a high-powered legal career, Faerman chose to dedicate her life to serving others. Her profound commitment to community service shines through her work at B’nai Torah Congregation and beyond. At B’nai Torah, Faerman pioneered the ‘Little Free Pantry’ initiative, a groundbreaking project that addresses food insecurity. The program expanded rapidly and has now established over 30 pantries across South Florida for those in need. Her innovative approach also extended to the pandemic, during which she initiated a sandwich program, providing immediate relief and securing donations for six months. This responsiveness is a hallmark of Faerman’s approach to community service – identifying urgent needs and mobilizing resources to address them swiftly.
“It was a true honor to be recognized at such a magical event among family, friends and community,” said Faerman. “I believe in the power of one, meaning that what seems overwhelming can always be made manageable. Each and every one of us can make a difference at some level.”
Faerman’s leadership has also extended to global crises. Her involvement in the Boca Raton community’s response to the crisis in Ukraine and her efforts during Hurricane Idalia, where she coordinated essential food supplies for affected areas, showcase her ability to lead and inspire in times of need. Most recently, Faerman has been instrumental in B’nai Torah’s ongoing support for Israel and those impacted by the war. Under her guidance, the TLC Program has coordinated substantial donations of medical supplies, food, and personal care items, considerably impacting the lives of soldiers and displaced families.
About the Meryl and Ron Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program
The Meryl and Ron Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program of B’nai Torah Congregation, led by Summer Faerman, is B’nai Torah’s Congregation’s central source for meaningful mitzvah opportunities that help make a difference in our community and throughout the world. The program was developed to teach the core Jewish value of tzedakah – through learning and action – to people of all ages within the congregation. It was first instituted in 2012 and has continued to grow in size and scope. This flagship mitzvah program touches all areas of critical need including hunger, homelessness, literacy, elder care, vulnerable populations, special needs and more. Learn more at https://www.btcboca.org/community/tlc-program/.
About B’nai Torah Congregation
B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.
