Community Foundation Announces UFLI Foundations:An Explicit and Systematic Phonics Program at 4 Local Nonprofit Partners

Edna W Runner will be One of Four Nonprofits Piloting UFLI Program

Proven and Evidence-Based Curriculum Designed for Teachers to Help Students Learn to Read Will be Piloted at Four Nonprofits in Palm Beach and Martin Counties

Third grade is a turning point, with studies showing that children who can’t read on grade level by the end of third grade are four times more likely to not graduate high school.” — Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair, Board of Directors, Community Foundation