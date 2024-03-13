Bay Atlantic Symphony Presents Poetry & Power this Weekend in South Jersey

Janice Carissa passionately playing the piano. Piano Soloist Janice Carissa

Foote, Chopin and Schubert with a Poetical Solo Performance by Rising Star Janice Carissa

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Atlantic Symphony presents Poetry & Power featuring rising classical piano soloist Janice Carissa performing audience favorite Frédéric Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 accompanied by the full orchestra. Foote’s Irish Folk Song opens the Concert and Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 closes it.

Performances take place at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan University Cumberland Campus in Vineland on Saturday, March 16 at 3 p.m. and on Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center in Galloway Township.

An Irish Folk Song was composed in 1894 by Arthur Foote an American composer, pianist and organist. He is known to be the first person to earn a degree in music at Harvard University.

Piano Concerto No. 1 was composed by Frédéric Chopin. It was first performed for an audience of 700 in Warsaw, Poland by the composer himself when he was just 20 in 1830. This Concerto is known for having a poignant melody that strikes people’s hearts. Some say that when this song was composed, Chopin was in love with a woman and that influenced this special composition.

Symphony No.4 was composed by Franz Shubert. It was completed in April,1816 but wasn’t premiered until 1849, more than two decades after Shubert’s death. Ironically, Shubert called the large piece “Tragic.”

Bay Atlantic Symphony Maestro Jed Gaylin said, “Soloist Janice Carissa’s performance is sure to delight our audiences. We are honored to showcase this rising talent this season.”

Single concert ticket sales are currently open and may be purchased on Bay Atlantic Symphony's website, www.bayatlanticsymphony.org. Walk-in ticket sales at the door are also welcome at both locations. Seats are assigned.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

Bay Atlantic Symphony is a performance and education organization with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants and community. Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians. For more information about the Bay Atlantic Symphony, visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.