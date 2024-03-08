SAF Tehnika’s Integra Series: Advancing NATO’s Communication Frontier
Latest Series Expansion Delivers Unparalleled 4 Band Frequency Support
SAF Tehnika (NASDAQ:SAF1R)RIGA, LATVIA, EUROPE, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAF Tehnika, a global leader in microwave data transmission technology, is excited to announce the expansion of its Integra Series, furthering a product line supporting NATO 4 Band Frequencies. Tailored to meet the rigorous demands of military and defense communications, the Integra Series now features the Integra FIDU, Integra X, and the latest addition, Integra X2, all equipped to operate within the 4-6 GHz frequency range crucial for NATO operations.
Integra Series: Versatile Communication Solutions
The newly introduced models in the Integra Series offer versatile communication solutions for both indoor and outdoor military applications. The Integra FIDU is designed for secure indoor environments, such as military bases or command centers, ensuring reliable data transmission. For challenging outdoor environments, the Integra X and Integra X2, both Full Outdoor Units (FODUs), provide robust communication capabilities, facilitating seamless operations in the field.
Uncompromised Security Features
Security is paramount in military communications, and the Integra Series stands out with its comprehensive security measures. The Integra X2 offers AES 256 encryption, meeting FIPS 197 standards, to safeguard classified communications. Furthermore, advanced security features for system access, management, and monitoring are integrated, ensuring secure and controlled communication channels.
SAF’s Commitment and Expertise
SAF Tehnika, headquartered in Latvia, a proud NATO member nation, reaffirms its commitment to supporting NATO's communication infrastructure with the introduction of these advanced solutions. Drawing upon decades of experience and the success of the PhoeniX Series, SAF continues to innovate, offering tailored, secure, and reliable communication solutions for military applications.
SAF’s History Supporting NATO
SAF Tehnika has played a crucial role in supporting NATO's objectives, beginning with its pivotal contribution in 2009 by deploying the Marathon II microwave link system at the British Antarctic Survey's Halley VI station. This effort significantly bolstered NATO’s environmental monitoring, aiding in the assessment of global security dynamics. Building on this foundation, SAF further extended its support in 2012 through its involvement in NATO's Mediterranean Dialogue initiative. By enhancing Egypt's communication infrastructure with the PhoeniX split mount radio system, SAF not only addressed Egypt's specific communication needs but also aligned with NATO's strategic goals by enhancing interoperability and monitoring capabilities across member states.
About SAF Tehnika
For over two decades, SAF Tehnika has been at the forefront of microwave data transmission technology, specializing in military-grade communication solutions. Serving a wide range of industries, including defense, telecommunications, and public safety, SAF Tehnika is dedicated to innovation and excellence in meeting the critical communication needs of its clients worldwide.
