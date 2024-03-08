Credit One Bank Celebrates ‘One For The Community’, Partnering with Maxx Crosby to Donate $100,000 to Two Nonprofits
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, March 6, Las Vegas-based credit card company Credit One Bank and Las Vegas Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby celebrated the third annual One For The Community program with donations of $50,000 to both the YMCA of Southern Nevada and the Maxx Crosby Foundation. The ceremony was held on the football field at the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA location, where Maxx interacted with youth from the YMCA after the check presentation.
Throughout the 2023 Raiders season, for each successful extra point kicked by the Silver & Black, Credit One Bank donated $2,000, raising a total of $64,000 by the end of the season. They then added $36,000 for a total donation of $100,000 to be split evenly between the two nonprofits. Crosby then donated half of his portion to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada to promote financial education.
“As we enter our third year of the program, we’re thrilled to see it continue to thrive and provide crucial support to these fantastic organizations,” said Lenny Chide, Community Reinvestment Officer at Credit One Bank. “Working with Maxx has been incredible, especially seeing his passion come to fruition both on and off the field. He had the best season of his career, and watching him work with his new foundation has been truly inspiring. We are proud to support him and his mission, and appreciate his enthusiasm to support the work of the YMCA of Southern Nevada.”
Representatives from Credit One Bank, the YMCA and Maxx Crosby spoke at Wednesday’s event, emphasizing the impact that this initiative has had over the last three years. Maxx Crosby, speaking on behalf of his foundation, discussed how these funds will directly support keeping kids and animals safe. Jordan Sommaggio, Director of Development at YMCA of Southern Nevada, highlighted the multitude of services provided by their community centers, and why these programs are crucial to the areas they serve. Todd Mayhew, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at Credit One Bank and Vice Chair of the Board at YMCA of Southern Nevada, also attended the event to show his support.
“This year has been outstanding, and it is thanks to the generosity of the team at Credit One Bank,” Crosby said. “Their support to not only my foundation, but also the YMCA and dozens of others across southern Nevada, is truly special. I’m proud to be their partner for this season.”
Following the event, Maxx Crosby spent quality time with students and members of the YMCA of Southern Nevada, signing autographs and tossing the football. This year, the YMCA of Southern Nevada celebrates their 80th anniversary of serving local communities and supporting families.
Following this event, fans can continue to support the Maxx Crosby Foundation through his upcoming fundraising event, An Evening With Maxx Crosby at the UFC Apex Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14. More about this event can be found here: https://www.maxxcrosbyfoundation.org/events/an-evening-with-maxx-crosby.
# # #
About Credit One Bank:
Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Credit One Bank Contact Information
Terri Maruca | Gage Morgan
Kirvin Doak Communications
CreditOneBank@kirvindoak.com
702.737.3100
Las Vegas Raiders Contact Information
Mike Taylor
Las Vegas Raiders
mtaylor@raiders.com
725.840.3235
Gage Morgan
Throughout the 2023 Raiders season, for each successful extra point kicked by the Silver & Black, Credit One Bank donated $2,000, raising a total of $64,000 by the end of the season. They then added $36,000 for a total donation of $100,000 to be split evenly between the two nonprofits. Crosby then donated half of his portion to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada to promote financial education.
“As we enter our third year of the program, we’re thrilled to see it continue to thrive and provide crucial support to these fantastic organizations,” said Lenny Chide, Community Reinvestment Officer at Credit One Bank. “Working with Maxx has been incredible, especially seeing his passion come to fruition both on and off the field. He had the best season of his career, and watching him work with his new foundation has been truly inspiring. We are proud to support him and his mission, and appreciate his enthusiasm to support the work of the YMCA of Southern Nevada.”
Representatives from Credit One Bank, the YMCA and Maxx Crosby spoke at Wednesday’s event, emphasizing the impact that this initiative has had over the last three years. Maxx Crosby, speaking on behalf of his foundation, discussed how these funds will directly support keeping kids and animals safe. Jordan Sommaggio, Director of Development at YMCA of Southern Nevada, highlighted the multitude of services provided by their community centers, and why these programs are crucial to the areas they serve. Todd Mayhew, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at Credit One Bank and Vice Chair of the Board at YMCA of Southern Nevada, also attended the event to show his support.
“This year has been outstanding, and it is thanks to the generosity of the team at Credit One Bank,” Crosby said. “Their support to not only my foundation, but also the YMCA and dozens of others across southern Nevada, is truly special. I’m proud to be their partner for this season.”
Following the event, Maxx Crosby spent quality time with students and members of the YMCA of Southern Nevada, signing autographs and tossing the football. This year, the YMCA of Southern Nevada celebrates their 80th anniversary of serving local communities and supporting families.
Following this event, fans can continue to support the Maxx Crosby Foundation through his upcoming fundraising event, An Evening With Maxx Crosby at the UFC Apex Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14. More about this event can be found here: https://www.maxxcrosbyfoundation.org/events/an-evening-with-maxx-crosby.
# # #
About Credit One Bank:
Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Credit One Bank Contact Information
Terri Maruca | Gage Morgan
Kirvin Doak Communications
CreditOneBank@kirvindoak.com
702.737.3100
Las Vegas Raiders Contact Information
Mike Taylor
Las Vegas Raiders
mtaylor@raiders.com
725.840.3235
Gage Morgan
Kirvin Doak Communications
+1 7024037300
email us here